Steam Tactics coming to consoles and Vita in early August 2020

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Steam Tactics by Sometimes You will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on August 5th for $9.99.

Welcome aboard your airship, captain! Steam Tactics is an RPG about steampunk airships with tactical turn-based combat. Take on a role of a captain of a squad of airship pilots, acquire and upgrade new ships and weapons, level up your crew.

The king is gravely ill. The queen wishes to employ your services. You are one of the most renowned mercenary tacticians in the land. Will you answer the kingdom’s call?

Features: