Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure now available on consoles and PC

Saddle up for a frontier adventure like no other with Lucky and her wild Mustang, Spirit! Outright Games, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, launched the brand-new video game, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure. Inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming feature film Spirit Untamed (in U.S. theaters June 4), the game is available now for Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC and priced at $39.99/€39.99/£34.99.

Players can ride as Lucky with her faithful Mustang, Spirit, and her fearless best friends, Abigail and Pru, on new treasure-hunting adventures. They can discover the hidden treasures of Lucky’s frontier town, Miradero, while navigating dangers like the villainous horse wrangler Hendricks. The new game also lets fans explore the massive open-world frontier, embark on exciting quests, take photos of unique in-game animals, and pick up various collectibles along the way.

“With DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, we feel we have created one of our most unique games to date,” said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. “We have enjoyed adapting the frontier and Miradero into a beautiful, scenic open-world game that Spirit fans will really enjoy exploring with their favorite characters. Fans can now experience a complete horse adventure, right in their own living room.”

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC Digital, and exclusively at retail from Walmart.