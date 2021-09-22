Spin-off to Red Wings: Aces of the Sky will include multiple online multiplayer

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Publisher All in! Games is thrilled to announce Red Wings: American Aces, a spin-off of their previously developed in-house warplane arcade shooter, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky. Red Wings: American Aces is slated for release on PC and Nintendo Switch and will include online multiplayer modes for up to 10 players as well as local co-op, PvP, and solo modes.

You can check out my article of Red Wings: Aces of the Sky here.



Red Wings: American Aces puts you in the pilot’s seat of a nostalgic, action-packed arcade shooter illustrated in a vibrant comic-book style with a gaming mode for every occasion. Do you believe in the strength of the squadron? Choose a map and game mode and gather your pilots to play in a team of up to five players against other squads in online multiplayer. Prefer flying solo and plucking others out of the sky? Compete with up to nine other pilots and fly to the top of the scoreboard. Local co-op is available for smaller fighter groups of one or two pilots for a more ace-to-ace experience in various customizable game modes, including a campaign mode with 30 missions.

“We have high hopes for this title as there’s currently no other arcade aerial combat game on the market that offers both local and online PvP and co-op—it’s the perfect niche for Red Wings: American Aces to fill”, said Piotr Zygadlo, CEO of All in! Games. “This game is the second original title to come from All in! Games’ talented development team and it’s certainly not the last. We’re also working on developing another, bigger IP that we’ll be able to share more about in the coming months, so stay tuned.”

Key Features: