Sofiya and the Ancient Clan coming to PS4/5 and Switch soon

When a talented young witch begins to question the rules and teachings of her magical clan, the entire kingdom suddenly becomes her enemy! As the true and menacing nature of her former master becomes apparent, Sofiya must fight to survive as she seeks to unlock the secrets that have been hidden from her. Liberated from the clan’s arcane traditions, Sofiya soon discovers new ways of using her magical skills and her own body to realize her full potential. Can she overcome her old master to become the most powerful witch in the land and save her kingdom from a shrouded evil?

Sofiya and the Ancient Clan is a traditional side-scrolling action platformer presented in vibrant pixel art style with fluid animations. Run, jump and cast spells as you traverse hills and forests, caverns, castle walls, graveyards and more. Use your magic to trigger secret switches, make new platforms appear, incapacitate guards or take down vicious ogres, ghosts and a wide variety of other enemy types. Face off against monstrous bosses at the end of each region you clear, and victory will be rewarded with saucy unlockable images to fill your gallery!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch

Release date: August 5, 2022

Price: US$7.99 / €7.99

Feature:

-Run, jump and cast powerful spells as an alluring young witch!

-Survive a wide variety of roaming enemy types.

-Overcome massive bosses and uncover dark secrets!

-Enjoy lovingly crafted pixel art and fluid animations.

-Unlock saucy story scenes and view them in your gallery!