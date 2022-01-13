SNK Vs Capcom: Card Fighter’s Clash now available on Switch – both versions in one

338 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

SNK announced SNK VS. CAPCOM: CARD FIGHTERS’ CLASH is now available to download on Nintendo Switch.



Back then, SNK VS. CAPCOM: CARD FIGHTERS’ CLASH was sold as two separate games; the SNK Cardfighter’s Version and the CAPCOM Cardfighter’s Version. But now, both have been combined into one game! There’s nothing stopping you from collecting all the cards!



■SNK icons like Terry, Nakoruru, and Marco clash against CAPCOM legends Ryu, Chun-Li, and Mega Man in this insane card fighter!



■There are 300 cards in total, where characters from both SNK and CAPCOM appear as Character Cards for fighting, and Action Cards for support during battle. Go out there and make the strongest fighting deck in the world!



■You can trade between both the SNK and CAPCOM Cardfighters’ Versions. What’s more, you can even use their individual save data to have them battle each other!

*You may switch between the SNK Cardfighter’s Version and CAPCOM Cardfighter’s Version at any time, but each has their own save data.



*You may switch between the Japanese and English versions at any time, but each has their own save data.



*Trading between Japanese and English versions is not possible.

■Title: SNK VS. CAPCOM: CARD FIGHTERS’ CLASH

■Genre: Card Game

■Platform: Nintendo Switch （Download）

■Release： January 13th, 2022

■Price: ＄7.99 / €7.99

■Players: 1 to 2 players

■ESRB: Everyone / PEGI: 7