Snake Man’s Adventure (PC) Review

Avatar of M
by M on July 3, 2021
PC
6
0
previous article
Pine Creek is another new original Gameboy game from Incube8 Games - trailer here
Snake Man Adventure
Contents
Item Reviewed

Snake Man’s Adventure (PC) Review

Author
Positives

What is more stupidly fun than playing a cape-wearing snake human who looks more like a duck

Negatives

Temporary invulnerability sometimes create an awkward positioning against enemies
Very basic user interface
Lack of details in visual design

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

Save the planet from the extraterrestrial invasion as a Man-Snake in a simple and easy 2D platformer.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

As the title suggests, you will be guiding a man-snake in this bizarre 2D platformer in his mission to protect the earth from Grandiots who are plotting an invasion. Snake Man’s Adventure is where classic design meets modern touches where 90’s elements are integrated with today’s game tech, putting a strong focus on silly yet fun factors in a short playthrough time of approximately two hours.

If I could make a wild guess, the character models in this game seem to have been inspired by Rick and Morty. Or maybe not but it does really feel like it. And like Rick and Morty, it has an odd bunch of characters too. First, you have your character snake man, a snake with a human body; Sophia and her talking dog from Dog Planet, a snake professor from Snake Planet, and finally a human-looking dude from Count Planet. All are joined by their mission to help protect the earth from the intergalactic invasion of Grandiots whose genius plan for colonizing the earth is to dumb down all humans and animals with the dumb ray. Silly right? That’s what I meant when I said it gives off Rick and Morty vibe.

Moving on to gameplay, it is nothing more than a normal hopping on the platform, collecting the collectibles, and moving on to the next level platformer. It kind of reminds me of Super Mario when bopping on the head of moving mushrooms to eliminate them. The hardest enemy excluding bosses in this game would probably be the bats that follow you in any direction you move. And the hardest control scheme you will have to pull is probably when you are on a moving platform and you have to drop down before you get hit by the dangling spiders and then make the airborne jump to get back up to the platform. What I am trying to say is that there is no part of the game that can be considered even remotely hard and it sort of matches well with the comical theme of the story.

In the beginning, the snake man can only jump one time until the professor gives him the double jump cape. And you guessed it, it allows you to do a second jump while in the air. In the second level, he will give you a potion that lets you dash through the rock barricades and eliminate the bad creatures. The thing about those abilities is that they are given at the mid to late end of each level, so you will have to go back if you want to explore the areas and collect gems and gold coins that are only reachable using those abilities.

Gold coins and gems are redeemable items that you can trade for extra life and hit points. It’s simple, just collect 100 golds to get an extra life and each life has a certain number of hit points. There is not a major incentive to collect everything though so items are just sort of there. There are times when invisible walls can be a misleading too.

Snake Man’s Adventure is a unique platformer where tactics and precision are shrunk down to the minimum level and instead retro elements are the premier focus.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Reviews, Featured, PC, Platformer
FeaturedPlatformerReview
, ,
About the Author
M
Avatar of M
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Snake Man’s Adventure (PC) Review
5.0
6
 
BitMaster (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
 
Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja (PC) (Early Access) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
Snake Man Adventure
Snake Man’s Adventure (PC) Review
 
Ayo the Clown
Platformer Ayo the Clown gets July release date on Switch and PC
 
Cyjin The Cyborg Ninja
Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja (PC) (Early Access) Review
 
Onirike
Dreamy 3D platformer Onirike now available on Xbox One and Switch – PS4 soon
 
Suicide of Rachel Foster Logo
The Suicide of Rachel Foster (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Pine Creek

Pine Creek is another new original Gameboy game from Incube8 Games – trailer here

by SquallSnake on July 2, 2021
Retro publisher Incube8 Games, games producer Spacebot Interactive, and indie development studio Carmelo Electronics, announce that the pre-order window for the physical cartridge of Pine Creek, for the Nintendo Game Boy Color, is going live [...]
7
 
Planet Hop

Planet Hop is a new retro Gameboy game getting a physical release

by SquallSnake on July 2, 2021
Indie developer Alex Watkinson is kickstarting an original Gameboy game called Planet Hop. Playing as a bunny, the player needs to carefully time bounces to defeat enemies, collect items, and reach the end of the stage. There are many kickstarter goals [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums