SimAirport coming soon to Xbox

by SquallSnake on February 21, 2023
XBOX One
SimAirport 01 press material
Contents

The popular economic strategy SimAirport, previously released on PC, will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles from February 24th. In this game, players take the role of an airport manager overlooking all aspects of its operations. SimAirport is one of the best rated aviation-related tycoon strategy games.

The game was developed by an independent studio, LVGameDev LLC. It was first released on PC in 2020 and received good reviews. Currently, positive reviews make up 79% of all (nearly 3,500) reviews on Steam.

Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for producing and releasing SimAirport for Xbox One. The backward-compatibility feature ensures that the game is also playable on Xbox Series X|S.
SimAirport is an economic strategy game focused on expanding and managing an airport. It features simple 2D graphics and complex gameplay presented from a top-down perspective.
In SimAirport, the player needs to provide comprehensive care for a wide variety of airport operations. At first, they’re given an empty space which has yet to be filled with proper structures. Construction of the first few buildings is just the beginning, as SimAirport requires tackling a whole range of different issues related to staff management, infrastructure maintenance, logistics, contracting airlines, and more. To top it off, the player needs to constantly consider their finances.

“It’s an interesting option for fans of both aviation and economic strategy games. It starts with the basics, such as constructing a terminal and designating the first runway, but of course, that’s only the beginning. In fact, SimAirport is very exhaustive in its approach to the aviation business, so it can provide hours of entertainment,” says the COO of Ultimate Games S.A., Rafał Jelonek.

The SimAirport developers prepared two game modes. Career mode involves the challenge of creating a large and efficient international air hub with strictly limited resources and set conditions. Sandbox mode, by contrast, gives the player complete freedom with no restrictions.

SimAirport – main features:
• Airport management.
• Airplanes and airlines.
• Taking care of the staff and infrastructure.
• Two game modes (career and sandbox).
• Highly rated tycoon game.

SimAirport release date for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is set for February 24th, 2023.

SimAirport 01 press material

