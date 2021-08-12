Shin Megami Tensei V Reveals New Bethel Trailer

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Order has been cast aside. The newly released Bethel Trailer depicts conflict in Shin Megami Tensei V.

Battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world. Shin Megami Tensei V launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 12! Physical pre-orders are available now.

When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist’s walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious.

He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at…but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino.

With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da’at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world.

Key features include: