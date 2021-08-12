Shin Megami Tensei V Reveals New Bethel Trailer

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 12, 2021
Switch
4
0
previous article
Ayo the Clown (Switch) Review
next article
RedDeer reveals new trailer for Boreal Tenebrae
Shin Megami Tensei V
Contents

Order has been cast aside. The newly released Bethel Trailer depicts conflict in Shin Megami Tensei V.

Battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world. Shin Megami Tensei V launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 12! Physical pre-orders are available now.

When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist’s walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious.

He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at…but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino.

With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da’at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world.

Key features include:

  • Unfold an allusive story filled with tragic choices, make sacrifices to uphold your ideals as you pursue light or covet darkness to discover your role in the new world
  • Fight through a demon-infested wasteland with the Press Turn Battle System, pinpoint enemy weaknesses so you can perform consecutive actions but make one mistake and it may be your last
  • Turn formidable foes into worthy allies by recruiting them via negotiations, then fuse them to create demons customized to fit your playstyle
  • Explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo, fully rendered in stunning 3D utilizing Unreal Engine 4, a first for the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, RPG, Switch
AtlusNewsRPGSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ayo the Clown (Switch) Review
7.5
10
 
Within the Blade (Xbox One) Review
6.0
 
Metaloid: Origin (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
Haven Park
Haven Park Out Now on PC and Nintendo Switch
 
Orcs must die 3
MyGamer Visual Cast: Orcs Must Die! 3 (PC)
 
Frostpunk 2
11 bit studios Officially Announces Frostpunk 2
 
FORECLOSED
Futuristic shooter Foreclosed now available
 
Good Knight
Good Knight is an insane one-button bullet hell
View All
Latest News
      
 
Heart Chain Kitty

Indie 3D platformer Heart Chain Kitty launching soon on Switch

by SquallSnake on August 12, 2021
Created by solo developer Bernhard Politsch of origamihero games, Heart Chain Kitty is a 3D platformer in the mold of Super Mario Sunshine and Banjo-Kazooie. Fittingly, the game features 40 surreal levels filled with secrets and unique powers-ups – such [...]
16
 
Haven Park

Haven Park Out Now on PC and Nintendo Switch

by SquallSnake on August 12, 2021
Indie publisher Mooneye Studios and developer Fabien Weibel are proud to announce that their first joint wholesome exploration game Haven Park is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch. In Haven Park you inherit your grandma’s old camping grounds and soon find [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums