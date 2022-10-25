Rule No. 1 is a new, retro arena-based FPS – trailer here

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Massacre waves of sentient metallic geometry as you attempt to survive the first-person gunslinging challenges of Rule No. 1! In this arena-based FPS with a dash of rogue-lite randomness, your one job is to blast everything in sight while dodging incoming threats. Clear waves of metal menaces and their pixelated minions to keep your spicy female player character from biting the dust!

Featuring a foul-mouthed waifu that’ll tell you off for making her die and respawn too often, Rule No. 1 is fourth wall breaking fun that’s accessible enough to train up newcomers to the genre and intense enough to help veterans hone their skills. Situational awareness is paramount to success, especially as difficulty escalates into bullet hell territory. No run will be the same, making this an experience you can keep coming back to anytime, if the alluring heroine wasn’t already enough for that.

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch

Release date: October 27, 2022

Price: US$5.99 / €5.99

Features:

-Push your skills to the limit in arena-based FPS combat!

-Encounter a wide variety of enemy types, both 3D and 2D.

-Survive waves to advance to new levels of increasing difficulty!

-Fall in love with a smack-talking heroine.

-Unlock saucy gallery images as you progress!