Retro shooter Spacewing War launching soon

by SquallSnake on June 6, 2022
Playstation 4
Spacewing War
Invaders from the Planet Mavros have descended on Earth to claim it as their new home, and it’s up to you to stop them! Spacewing War is a side-scrolling shoot’em up inspired by handheld genre classics. Presented in 4-tone pixel art style, this action-packed space adventure blends light-hearted sci-fi storytelling and deceptively simple mechanics with the depth of weapon-juggling and tons of secrets to discover.

Spacewing War features a wide variety of unique shot types, from simple blasters to boomerang projectiles, giving you the tools needed to tackle puzzling stage obstacles and massive bosses. Further customize your experience with 40 color palettes, unlock campaigns as you progress and discover unexpected twists as the interstellar tale unfolds! Traverse star fields, cloudy skies, choppy tropical coastlines and more in the ultimate love letter to old-school handheld action games.

  • Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: June 8, 2022
  • Price: US$6.99 / €6.99
  • Blast through 7 levels of puzzles and retro shoot’em up action!
  • Customize your experience with 40 color palettes.
  • Find power-ups and juggle a wide variety of shot types!
  • Unlock new campaigns as you progress.
  • Enjoy a charming and light-hearted sci-fi narrative.
  • Discover secrets hidden throughout the varied stages!
