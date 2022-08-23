RedDeer.Games announces unique adventure game To Leave for Switch and Xbox

by SquallSnake on August 23, 2022
To Leave
To Leave is a unique adventure game, set in a fascinating world. There is only one goal. Help a suffering boy known as Harm, in overcoming his past.

To Leave is the last work of one of its authors, Freaky Creations’ creative director, Estefano Palacios who passed away last year.

To Leave features challenging puzzle-platformer levels that will test your puzzle-solving skills through an emotionally gripping story.

Soar through over 80 gorgeously designed maps by using Harm’s “flying door”. It’s your pathway and only means of transport. Remember! They are very fragile and need to be treated with utmost care.

Travel through the Dark Void. Discover hidden meanings and symbolism weaved into the gameplay. Challenge yourself and understand the heartbreaking truth about Harm.

There is no release date at this time but To Leave is scheduled to launch on Switch and Xbox systems.

KEY FEATURES:
-Hand-drawn backgrounds
-Captivating story
-Unique travel mechanics
-80 levels
-Incredible music track

Latest News
      
 
