Puzzle game Golf Peaks now available on Xbox One/S/X

No need to put your golf shoes on, and you can leave your golf clubs behind and forget about your hiking gear, too. The only thing you’ll need here will be a sharp mind, as over a hundred twenty challenging puzzles set in nine lovely worlds are ahead of you.
You can check out my article about the Switch version HERE.
Golf Peaks is a relaxing, award-winning puzzler where you climb mountains by playing golf. The title uniquely combines puzzle mechanics with an easy-to-learn card-based movement system, providing the player with numerous action cards. Each card moves the ball in a different way and at varying distances. Solve enjoyable yet challenging puzzles and make your way to the hole. Immerse yourself in the relaxing music accompanied by minimalist, eye-pleasing graphics. Complete over 120 handcrafted levels and become a mountaineer and golfer in one.
GOLF PEAKS – MAIN FEATURES:
-Challenging gameplay – complete over 120 levels and discover nine worlds.
-Diversity – experiment with various block types.
-Strategy – use cards to move the ball.
-Soothing – minimalist visuals and a relaxing atmosphere.
-Zero understanding of golf required!