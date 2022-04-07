Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey trailer and details here

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

ININ Games, in partnership with Survios and under licence from TAITO Corporation are delighted to announce the upcoming boxed retail release of Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey. This new entry in the classic Japanese action, puzzle-game franchise brings bubble-popping puzzle fun to the third dimension for the first time and can optionally even be experienced in virtual reality via PlayStation VR (PSVR). The game is coming for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation5 (PS5), marking ININ Games’ first release on the 9th generation of consoles, and will be available for pre-order at select retailers soon. Eager fans can already look forward to the imminent pre-order start for the Limited Edition and Collector’s Edition which contain additional collectible items. These editions will only be available at Strictly Limited Games and their partnered fan store Gamesrocket. Pre-orders kick off on Thursday, April 7th.

About the Game

Bubble dragon brothers Bub and Bob are in for a surprise when their island vacation takes an unexpected turn for an epic, bubble-popping adventure in Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey. Explore lush tropical islands, peaceful lakesides and even the pyramids while solving 100 new puzzles in Puzzle Bobble’s first-ever 3D and optional VR experience, the next evolution of the classic Japanese action, puzzle-game franchise! This game is positively bursting with its cheerful design, adorable characters, and timeless, fun gameplay for fans of the series and newcomers alike.

Features: