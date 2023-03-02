Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS now available on PS4/5 and Switch

by SquallSnake on March 2, 2023
Pretty Girls Breakers PLUS
Classic brick-breaking action goes bigger and bolder in Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS. In this classic arcade-style action puzzler, take the role of a twin-tailed fighter wielding a beam saber. You’ll have to strike incoming balls with precision to destroy block patterns above you, all while avoiding enemy attacks and collecting power-ups to gain the upper hand!

Across dozens of challenging stages, you’ll need to adapt to new blocks and enemy types, strategizing to clear them from the field without losing all of your hearts or running out of time! As stages are cleared, your female companions’ outfits will gradually change. If you succeed in battle, new outfits will be revealed and unlocked for viewing anytime in the powered up Dressing Room, now featuring the customizable diorama mode!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch
Release date: March 2, 2023
Price: US$6.99 / €6.99

Master dozens of unique battle stages!
Chain successful strikes to earn speed and power boosts.
Strategize on the fly to smash different block types!
Meet 10 female characters voiced in Japanese.
Unlock new outfits for casual viewing in Dressing Room mode.
Create dioramas by choosing characters, clothing, backgrounds and more!

