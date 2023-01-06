Playstation getting emoji Kart Racer the first official emoji game

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Hearts flash across your eyes as you speed into the lead position, leaving your jolly, smug, and shocked competitors in the dust. That’s not just a flowery turn of phrase. It’s emoji Kart Racer, the first official emoji™ video game from the emoji Company and hit casual game maker Joindots GmbH, and it’s available on PS4 and PS5 now.

emoji Kart™ Racer will also launch on Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch in February 2023.

Put on your happy face – or your triumph or sweary faces – and get behind the wheel to race through four cups and 16 fiendishly tricky speedways. Pull off sick turns in a world made of cake, dodge giant snowmen as you rocket through the snow, and soar through the air on a road made of clouds. If your skills alone aren’t enough to put victory in your grasp, unleash a bevy of obstacles and hazards on your opponents to get an upper hand.

Pick your driver from a broad range of officially licensed emoji™ icons or use the detailed generator to create your own unique character from over 20,000 combinations. If you’re in the mood for some friendly competition, you and up to three other friends can join in the fun in splitscreen multiplayer.