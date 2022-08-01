Picross puzzle game Logic Pic coming to Switch

Logic Pic is a puzzle game with brain-teasing, easy-to-expert nonogram puzzles and will launch on the Switch eShop August 5, 2022 for $7.99.
Follow the numbers at top rows and leftmost columns to discover hidden pixel art! Should you need any help, let Logi-Pico guide you through the Tutorial Section.
- 1000+ puzzles to start with and 800+ within 3 DLCs available to upgrade solo or in bundles
- Puzzles divided into multiple categories such as Flowers, Food, Farm, Space, Sport, Mythology and many others to be found in Collection Mode.
- Even more puzzles available to unlock in the Story Mode
- Wide range of puzzle sizes – from little 5×5 snacks up to a whopping 15×20 giants.
- Singleplayer Mode for you and Co-op Mode for up to 4 players (preferably – your friends)!
- Versus Mode designed for 2-4 true brainiacs.
- Four big brain Power-ups to diversify your gameplay.
- 7 languages
DLC packs will also be available.
