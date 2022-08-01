Picross puzzle game Logic Pic coming to Switch

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Logic Pic is a puzzle game with brain-teasing, easy-to-expert nonogram puzzles and will launch on the Switch eShop August 5, 2022 for $7.99.

Follow the numbers at top rows and leftmost columns to discover hidden pixel art! Should you need any help, let Logi-Pico guide you through the Tutorial Section.

1000+ puzzles to start with and 800+ within 3 DLCs available to upgrade solo or in bundles

Puzzles divided into multiple categories such as Flowers, Food, Farm, Space, Sport, Mythology and many others to be found in Collection Mode.

Even more puzzles available to unlock in the Story Mode

Wide range of puzzle sizes – from little 5×5 snacks up to a whopping 15×20 giants.

Singleplayer Mode for you and Co-op Mode for up to 4 players (preferably – your friends)!

Versus Mode designed for 2-4 true brainiacs.

Four big brain Power-ups to diversify your gameplay.

7 languages

DLC packs will also be available.