Picross puzzle game Logic Pic coming to Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 1, 2022
Switch
3
0
previous article
Rayland (Xbox One) Review with stream
next article
Sofiya and the Ancient Clan coming to PS4/5 and Switch soon
Logic Pic
Contents

Logic Pic is a puzzle game with brain-teasing, easy-to-expert nonogram puzzles and will launch on the Switch eShop August 5, 2022 for $7.99.

Follow the numbers at top rows and leftmost columns to discover hidden pixel art! Should you need any help, let Logi-Pico guide you through the Tutorial Section.

  • 1000+ puzzles to start with and 800+ within 3 DLCs available to upgrade solo or in bundles
  • Puzzles divided into multiple categories such as Flowers, Food, Farm, Space, Sport, Mythology and many others to be found in Collection Mode.
  • Even more puzzles available to unlock in the Story Mode
  • Wide range of puzzle sizes – from little 5×5 snacks up to a whopping 15×20 giants.
  • Singleplayer Mode for you and Co-op Mode for up to 4 players (preferably – your friends)!
  • Versus Mode designed for 2-4 true brainiacs.
  • Four big brain Power-ups to diversify your gameplay.
  • 7 languages

DLC packs will also be available.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Puzzle, Switch
Naptime GamesNewsPuzzleSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Rayland (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.5
5
 
Crypt of the Serpent King Remastered 4K Edition (Xbox Series X) Rev...
7.0
 
Dark Minute: Kira’s Adventure (Switch) Review
2.0
Platforms
 
Princess Maker Refine
Princess Maker Refine is now available as stand alone Steam release
 
R 24 1
Forspoken (PS5/PC) Preview
 
th 5
FIFA 23 (Console/PC) Preview
 
MWII 002 REVEAL TOUT
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Console/PC) Preview
 
R 21
Panic Mode (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Sofiya and the Ancient Clan

Sofiya and the Ancient Clan coming to PS4/5 and Switch soon

by SquallSnake on August 1, 2022
When a talented young witch begins to question the rules and teachings of her magical clan, the entire kingdom suddenly becomes her enemy! As the true and menacing nature of her former master becomes apparent, Sofiya must fight to survive as she seeks to [...]
4
 
Logic Pic

Picross puzzle game Logic Pic coming to Switch

by SquallSnake on August 1, 2022
Logic Pic is a puzzle game with brain-teasing, easy-to-expert nonogram puzzles and will launch on the Switch eShop August 5, 2022 for $7.99. Follow the numbers at top rows and leftmost columns to discover hidden pixel art! Should you need any help, let [...]
3
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums