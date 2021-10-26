Physical editions of Stubbs the Zombie now available

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 26, 2021
Playstation 4
11
0
Stubbs the Zombie
Contents

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse is out today! The physical edition is available worldwide on PlayStation4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The physical edition is also playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, however, NOT in a native current-gen version. The SRP for PlayStation and Xbox is $ 19.99 / € 19.99 / £ 15.99, and the SRP for Nintendo Switch is $ 29.99 / € 29.99 / £ 25.99. The digital release will take place today on PSN Japan/Asia and the Nintendo eShop Japan.

Be the Zombie. Kick Ass and Take Brains.

It’s 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, PA, is a beacon of progress and ideal living. As Stubbs the Zombie, you’ll show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission. Your boyfriend’s back, Maggie, and Punchbowl is gonna be in trouble!

  • Eat Brains: Chomp on the living and replenish your bodily arsenal of zombie sputum, gut grenades, and the stunning unholy flatulence
  • Build Your Zombie Horde: Convert your enemies into undead allies and lead a zombie assault on the living
  • Possess Punchbowl’s Population: Clamp your severed hand to a barbershop quartet singer’s head and raygun away
  • Bring Civilization to its Knees: Show the retro-futuristic city of Punchbowl, PA that they can’t escape the past
  • Stubbs and Chill: Invite a friend to play as Grubbs for classic couch cooperative hijinks. (Friend not included)
