Physical editions of Stubbs the Zombie now available

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse is out today! The physical edition is available worldwide on PlayStation4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The physical edition is also playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, however, NOT in a native current-gen version. The SRP for PlayStation and Xbox is $ 19.99 / € 19.99 / £ 15.99, and the SRP for Nintendo Switch is $ 29.99 / € 29.99 / £ 25.99. The digital release will take place today on PSN Japan/Asia and the Nintendo eShop Japan.

Be the Zombie. Kick Ass and Take Brains.

It’s 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, PA, is a beacon of progress and ideal living. As Stubbs the Zombie, you’ll show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission. Your boyfriend’s back, Maggie, and Punchbowl is gonna be in trouble!