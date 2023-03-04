Physical edition of Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread coming soon

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with MY.GAMES are delighted to announce the pre-order start for exclusive and highly limited boxed editions of Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread. This exciting release of the upcoming retro indie platformer is scheduled to launch in autumn 2023 and eager collectors can already pre-order their exclusive Limited Edition, starting on Sunday the 5th of March!



These editions will only be available at Strictly Limited Games and will be the only physical version of the game.

Blast Brigade is a unique blend of Metroidvania and twin-stick run and gun, with a shot of Megaman elements, featuring 4 playable characters with unique abilities and personalities, between which the player can swap at any time. This being a Metroidvania, these abilities are naturally necessary to progress through the interconnected world, as well as discover secrets and materials to upgrade your workshop. And you really want to, because this game won’t be a walk in the park. Even normal enemies can kill you if you are not careful, and for the bosses, pattern memorization is key. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Speaking about the world, Blast Brigade manages to stand out here as well, leaning heavily into 80s spy movie tropes with its archetypal characters and the classic setting of a tropical island housing the super villain’s base. Combined with its bright Saturday morning cartoon style graphics and fourth-wall breaking humor, Blast Brigade really manages to stand out in the sea of samey action-platformers.

Features:

-ASSEMBLE THE TEAM! Switch between four playable heroes with unique abilities and weapons!

-AMAZING ABILITIES! Use a grenade launcher, grappling hook, and сhakram-teleporter to beat foes and challenges!

-CRUSH BOSSES! Take down hybrid monstrosities, giant robots, ninjas, and other evil minions!

-METROIDVANIA WORLD! Explore, backtrack, and trailblaze non-linear routes through gorgeous, interconnected biomes!

Limited Editions:

Blast Brigade gets physical, powered by Strictly Limited Games. The Limited Editions for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation® 4 (PS4) and PlayStation® 5 (PS5) can only be found there.

The Limited Edition is limited to 3,000 individually numbered copies for Nintendo Switch, 1,000 for PS4 and 1,000 for PS5 at a price of 29.99€ / $29.99.

The Special Limited Edition is limited to 1,500 individually numbered copies for Nintendo Switch, 500 for PS4 and 500 for PS5 at a price of 49.99€ / $49.99

Both editions will be available for pre-order on Sunday the 26th of February, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST / 5 PM CET and shipping is expected for autumn 2023.