New Pocky & Rocky Reshrined trailer here

January 27, 2022
Switch
7
0
Pocky Rocky Reshrined
Contents

Natsume Inc., under license by TAITO, today announced the new characters in Pocky & Rocky Reshrined, the upcoming installment in the nearly 30-year-old series, in a gameplay video.

In the video, main characters Pocky and Rocky are re-introduced, and hints of the upcoming game’s plot are revealed.

Pocky is a shrine maiden who lives in a remote mountain shrine. She once saved the Seven Gods of Fortune, who had been kidnapped by monsters. She is a very kind girl who does not discriminate between people and monsters, but shows no mercy to those with bad hearts.

Rocky is a raccoon who lives in the mountains behind the shrine with his fellow monsters. He is Pocky’s best friend and has come down the mountain to tell her about the strange happenings in the forest.

The new characters are:

-Ame-no-Uzume: A goddess from the Land of the Kami and founder of the shrine maidens, she lends her power to Pocky, who has wandered into her world from the future.
-Ikazuchi: Also known as a Thunder Beast, this monster weasel is feared for her tremendous power that causes intense weather changes. However, her power isn’t strong enough against Black Mantle, who has taken her prisoner!
-Hotaru Gozen: An unrivaled female samurai who has been brought back to life by Black Mantle to be used as his pawn.

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined is a multi-directional scrolling shooter in the classic 16-bit style with improved graphics, sound, and fun! The adventures of Pocky and Rocky begin again! It’s the third installment in the original shrine maiden shooting series. The new game is being developed by the original development team, Tengo Project.

ABOUT POCKY & ROCKY

Pocky & Rocky follows the adventures of a young shrine maiden named Pocky and her companion, Rocky the raccoon, as they attempt to save a group of creatures known as the Nopino Goblins. Gameplay takes place from a top-down perspective and features both single-player and cooperative modes.

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined is a sequel to Pocky & Rocky, known in Japan as the action-shooting game series Kiki Kaikai, which first appeared as an arcade game from TAITO Corporation in 1986 and is being developed under license from TAITO Corporation.

Latest News
      
 
