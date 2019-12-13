New LA-MULANA 1 & 2 trailer here

by squallsnake on December 13, 2019
Playstation 4
12
0
previous article
Lode Runner Legacy coming to PS4 in early 2020
next article
Block breaker Drawkanoid coming to PC Q1 2020
Contents

The player must brandish their whip and sharpen their wit to truly conquer the mysteries that lie La-Mulana 1 & 2, releasing March 17 in North America for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One!  

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
La-Mulana 1 & 2NewsNIS AmericaPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Lost Ember (Xbox One) Review
9.0
45
 
Story of a Gladiator (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
3000th Duel (PC) Review with stream
8.0
9.8
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Halo Reach (PC)
 
ReversiQuest2 is a new TRPG that looks like Tactics Ogre
 
Super Korotama out now for PS4, soon for Switch and PC
 
Block breaker Drawkanoid coming to PC Q1 2020
 
Cannibal Cuisine Switch and PC trailer
View All
Latest News
      
 

Wreckfest Holiday Update and Modified Monsters Car Pack out now

by squallsnake on December 17, 2019
Celebrate christmas early with Wreckfest’s holiday update as well as the new car pack DLC. You can read our coverage of Wreckfest HERE. The holiday update contains the following additions. Two new free tracks Multiplayer event voting Player-hosted [...]
18
 

Xbox games on sale for the week of Dec 17, 2019

by squallsnake on December 17, 2019
The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through December 23, 2019. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes #KILLALLZOMBIES* Xbox One Game 80% DWG Aborigenus Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight ACA NEOGEO Last Resort* Xbox [...]
26
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2019
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums