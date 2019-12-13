New LA-MULANA 1 & 2 trailer here

The player must brandish their whip and sharpen their wit to truly conquer the mysteries that lie La-Mulana 1 & 2, releasing March 17 in North America for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One!
