Naughty action puzzler Neko Secret Room launching on Switch

by SquallSnake on June 14, 2022
Switch
Neko Secret Room
Contents

Sneak into your photographer friend’s room and find out what she’s hiding! Neko Secret Room is a naughty action puzzler where you have to solve the grid-based brain teasers of ChanOS to hack into a database of saucy photos. Select pieces of each image and swap them around to discover the correct combination and restore the completed scene. The lovely clients shown within are surely worth the effort!

In addition to image puzzles, you’ll find other interesting activities in your friend’s room, whether it’s playing darts, going through her wardrobe and trying on clothes, dancing or just admiring her cats! Even the simplest of pleasures can be extra exciting when you’re somewhere forbidden, right?

  • Platforms: Switch
  • Release date: June 16, 2022
  • Price: US$6.99 / €6.99

Features:
-Explore your friend’s room and discover her deepest secrets!
-Swap puzzle pieces across a grid to restore and unlock naughty photos.
-Explore silly side activities like dancing or watching cats!
-Take a break from puzzles with a game of darts.
-Modify the appearance of your character!

