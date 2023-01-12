MyGamer Visual Cast – Tactics Ogre Reborn (PS4)

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

This week, we streamed some Tactics Ogre Reborn. After listening to me praise this game for years (I sank so many hours in the PS1/PSP versions), Gillman decided to pick it up when it was on sale for $35.

So as Gillman played through this early level, I pretty much talk about this game for 15 minutes straight without taking a breath.