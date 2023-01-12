MyGamer Visual Cast – Tactics Ogre Reborn (PS4)

by SquallSnake on January 12, 2023
Tactics Ogre Reborn
This week, we streamed some Tactics Ogre Reborn. After listening to me praise this game for years (I sank so many hours in the PS1/PSP versions), Gillman decided to pick it up when it was on sale for $35.

So as Gillman played through this early level, I pretty much talk about this game for 15 minutes straight without taking a breath.

