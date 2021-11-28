MyGamer Visual Cast – Synthetik 2 (PC)

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

In SYNTHETIK 2 mankind’s utopia has been torn apart by the rise of the Machine Gods, determined to strike back. The faltering human resistance movement has one last hope – a forgotten android prototype tucked away in a secret lab.

SYNTHETIK 2 is an unforgiving tactical shooter rogue-lite where you must experiment and adapt to defeat the Machine Legion. Experience the next level in gun-play thanks to an all new Tech Framework and Universe Ruleset which adds a new world of possibilities.

On top of all this, expect expanded powerful integrated Modding Support, Co-op for up to 4 Players, a new Universe Hub, Overhauled Graphics, and much more!