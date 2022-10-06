MyGamer Visual Cast – Priest Simulator (PC)

by SquallSnake on October 6, 2022
For this week’s stream, me and Gillman play through the opening moments of Priest Simulator. This pre-release stream had us scratching our heads as this is one weird, documentary style game. Seriously, it is so odd that we were at a lost for words.

If you are watching this, this game is now available on Steam with a console release estimated for 2023.

About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
