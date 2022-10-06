MyGamer Visual Cast – Priest Simulator (PC)

For this week’s stream, me and Gillman play through the opening moments of Priest Simulator. This pre-release stream had us scratching our heads as this is one weird, documentary style game. Seriously, it is so odd that we were at a lost for words.
If you are watching this, this game is now available on Steam with a console release estimated for 2023.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
MyGamer Visual Cast – Turbo Kid demo (PC)
This week, me and Gillman try out the newly released demo version of Turbo Kid, a BMX Metroid-style game based on the movie. In Turbo Kid, you take on the role of The Kid, a lone warrior on a quest to cross the Wasteland in a retro-style exploration [...]
Electrician Simulator (PC) Review
Electrician Simulator is a soon-to-be-released game, focused around the fine art of electrical installation. Developed by Take IT Studio, this upcoming simulation game looks to go beyond the usual realms of such games to offer a realistic and educational [...]
Maggie The Magnet (Xbox One) Review with stream
Maggie The Magnet is a physics-based puzzle platformer that only costs $5. Playing as a magnet with the ability to turn on/off her magnet powers at will, it is your job to reach the goal of each single-screened stage, collect optional items, hit switches, [...]
Comments