MyGamer Visual Cast – Priest Simulator (PC)

For this week’s stream, me and Gillman play through the opening moments of Priest Simulator. This pre-release stream had us scratching our heads as this is one weird, documentary style game. Seriously, it is so odd that we were at a lost for words.

If you are watching this, this game is now available on Steam with a console release estimated for 2023.