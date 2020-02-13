MyGamer Visual Cast: Praetorians: HD Remaster (PC)

by squallsnake on February 13, 2020
PC
0
Originally released in the early 2000s, Praetorians has received the HD remaster treatment on PC. Never playing the original, Squall and Gillman test out this RTS.

Stream is embedded below:

