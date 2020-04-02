MyGamer Visual Cast: Phantasy Star Online 2 (Xbox One)

by squallsnake on April 2, 2020
XBOX One
This week, Gillman and SquallSnake play through a couple missions in the newly released Phantasy Star Online 2. Gillman really gets into it and Squall wants to find time to try for himself.

The stream is embedded below:

