MyGamer Visual Cast: Phantasy Star Online 2 (Xbox One)

This week, Gillman and SquallSnake play through a couple missions in the newly released Phantasy Star Online 2. Gillman really gets into it and Squall wants to find time to try for himself.
The stream is embedded below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Bug Academy (Switch) Review
Did you know bugs go to school to learn how to pick up refrigerators and build block forts? Neither did I but apparently this is an important skill for little critters to master. The only thing more ridiculous than the game concept are the loose physics. [...]
Pooplers (Switch) Review
Essentially a 4-player, every man for himself, top-down Splatoon, players take control of pooping babies with the goal of smearing the floor with as much as their candy colored feces as possible. Because hey, fart and poop jokes are super fun, right? [...]
LUNA The Shadow Dust (PC) Review
A magical tower in the sky, hidden from view, secrets buried inside. A lost child, a determined hero, a wrong that must be righted. A furry beast, a magical assistant, a friendship that will last forever. LUNA – The Shadow Dust offers a glimpse into [...]
Comments