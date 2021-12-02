MyGamer Visual Cast – FiberTales: DummyKart (PC)

SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on December 2, 2021
FiberTales DummyKart
This week, Gillman and I play a bit of FiberTales, a Mario Kart-type racer that has a Yoshi’s Woolly World visual theme and objective based races. It is a little different because each competition isn’t necessarily a race to the finish. Also, it only costs $5.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1717160/FiberTales_DummyKart/

Featured, PC, Videocasts
FeaturedPCvideocast
, ,
