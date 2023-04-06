MyGamer Visual Cast – Bloodhound (PC – Early Access) – full playthrough

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

This week, Gillman and I fire up Bloodhound on PC. At the time of this stream, we thought the full version of the game was already released but this was still the Early Access version (which is fine).

We managed to play through the entire thing, beating the boss at the end. Even though this game is in EA, it still plays well and is pretty fun. It is like a linear Quake so the action is mindless shoot-shoot-shoot but that is a-okay here. Sometimes that is all you need.