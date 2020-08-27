MyGamer Visual Cast: Battletoads 2020 (PC/X1)

There was much excitement when a new Battletoads title was in the works. But then there was much disappointment when the first trailer was released and showcased the awful Saturday morning cartoon visual style.
Anyway, we played through the first few levels and were left unimpressed. And what is up with no online multiplayer? For shame…
squallsnake
