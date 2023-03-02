MyGamer Visual Cast – Arcade Archives – Tetris: The Grand Master (PS4)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 2, 2023
Playstation 4
2
0
Arcade Archives Tetris The Grand Master
Contents

This week, Gillman and I play the first Arcade Archives title we have streamed (I think). For some reason, Gillman picked up Tetris: The Grand Master so we thought we would stream it and give it a shot. Nice that there is Trophy support for these Arcade Archive games too.

Thanks for watching.

Featured, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Videocasts
FeaturedPS4videocast
, ,
11
