Published by ‘Sometimes You’, Music Racer: Ultimate is a dynamic music-based racing game where you not only get to choose your ride but your very own rhythm too! Music Racer: Ultimate will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on March 4th. It will be priced at $6.99 USD on all platforms, and you can preorder the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions with a -20% discount.

If you already own Music Racer: Ultimate on Xbox One, you will receive a -50% discount for the Xbox Series X|S version, just like PlayStation 4 owners will receive when purchasing the PlayStation 5 version of Music Racer: Ultimate.

Music Racer: Ultimate is a dynamic rhythm game loved by millions of players around the world. Rush along futuristic, neon tracks, lining up your drive train to the beat of the music.

Racecourses are generated in real-time, meaning the speed and mood of each run are determined by the compositions chosen. Different obstacles and rewards can be attained for each track.

The new “Ultimate” version allows you to use your own music in the game via a WebDAV server (that you can set up from a computer or smartphone), as well as play with music published on the Audius streaming service.

Key Features

Select from 25 different customizable vehicles to take on a variety of different race tracks including (Initial D’s Trueno AE86, The Knight Rider, Delorean, and many more!)

Several different difficulty levels such as Zen, Standard, and Hard difficulty

Select the Cinematic mode to experience the true beauty of Music Racer and enjoy the tunes and the views all at once!

Ability to play with music via the streaming platform Audius (http://audius.co/)

Ability to upload your own music via WebDAV, most popular audio formats should be supported. MP3, FLAC, WAV, etc. (this does not include Spotify/Apple Music)

New translations added (full list of supported languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified))

Full Vibration Mode – a new mode that is only available on PlayStation 5 with a DualSense controller. This mode only works for the “classic” set of audio tracks that are included with the base game.