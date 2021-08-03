Multiplayer space racing brawler Rocket Rumble now available in Early Access

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Party is on! Rocket Rumble releases in Early Access today with a brand new trailer. PixelNAUTS is excited to announce their space racing brawler, Rocket Rumble, is out. Featuring online single-screen competitive racing, a myriad of options for character customization, and action-packed space combat, this 1 to 4 player party game is available now on Steam for USD $9.99. Enjoy a 10% discount this week!

Introducing a brand new track, the Pirate Bay! A challenging pirate obstacle course built among the stars. Race through a pirate village, sunken ships, and Kraken-infested wreckage. Watch out for destructible crates, cannon fire, and rickety hole-filled tracks. It’s all hands on deck in the Pirate Bay when you’re just moments away from walking the plank!!