Moto Roader is a racing blast from the past

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games is delighted to announce the digital release of Moto Roader for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch is set for February 25th 2022.
Facts – Not Fiction
The iconic Moto Roader MC was first released in 1992 and its return allows gamers to now test their reactions, skill and bottle! Looks easy – it’s not! Full speed ahead thirty years on, and this beloved title is now poised at the starting line on consoles.
Play head to head against the computer or locally with a friend in multiple modes of futuristic race challenge. Choose from an array of cool cars and drivers, as well as a variety of gameplay modes.
Features:
* Classic legacy title
* Choose from multiple cars and drivers
* Numerous race tracks
* Multiple game modes including bumper car challenges
* Up to 4 player (up to 5 on Switch) local coop
Top down action, a fabulous array of scenery where precision, together with luck, is required!