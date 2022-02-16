Moto Roader is a racing blast from the past

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games is delighted to announce the digital release of Moto Roader for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch is set for February 25th 2022.

Facts – Not Fiction

The iconic Moto Roader MC was first released in 1992 and its return allows gamers to now test their reactions, skill and bottle! Looks easy – it’s not! Full speed ahead thirty years on, and this beloved title is now poised at the starting line on consoles.

Play head to head against the computer or locally with a friend in multiple modes of futuristic race challenge. Choose from an array of cool cars and drivers, as well as a variety of gameplay modes.

Features:



* Classic legacy title

* Choose from multiple cars and drivers

* Numerous race tracks

* Multiple game modes including bumper car challenges

* Up to 4 player (up to 5 on Switch) local coop

Top down action, a fabulous array of scenery where precision, together with luck, is required!