Mokoko, a Qix-like anime arcade game, coming to Steam later this month – trailer here

by squallsnake on February 5, 2020
Mokoko, the ecchi themed Gals Panic/Qix-like arcade game recently funded on Kickstarter, will be coming to Steam on February 17.

Mokoko is an adult-themed anime game in which you have to save girls from various troublemakers, featuring 8 ladies, 24 bosses, 24 minions, 4 traps, 4 power-ups, and 2 towers along with absurd stories and dialogues.
The aim in Mokoko is to move around the edges of a rectangle, draw out of your area, and unveil a photo of a girl. Drawing, however, deactivates your shield and exposes you to danger, so you’ll have to be careful.

