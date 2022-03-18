Light hearted roguelite Royal Frontier now available by Ratalaika Games

by SquallSnake on March 18, 2022
Playstation 4
Royal Frontier
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, in collaboration with Finland developer Woblyware, is delighted to announce the digital release of Royal Frontier for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Steam PC and Nintendo Switch is set for  March 18th 2022.

Billed as an epic roguelite styled, light hearted, turned based, strategic adventure it encompasses many exciting experiences and challenges giving it a broader appeal than many other similar games of this genre.

Settlers are ready to head East, across the perilous continent, through hardships and dangers, in hopes for a better life in the far away land. A group of heroes is tasked to guide the caravan safely through the dangerous continent. Not all succeed. The main goal of the game is to choose the right paths, make the right decisions while making the most of the resources you have available, and guide the settlers safely through the continent. The game also gives players smaller challenges they can try to complete on each run.

Features:

  • Unlock characters and power ups for your next trip
  • Use the gold to buy weapons and equipment
  • Take decisions that can help or hurt your party
  • Turn-based and time-based combat
  • Choose your road wisely

The Challenge is set

Each run will be different, and as you play more you will unlock new heroes to try out and more powerful blessings that will push you towards the final boss. 60 optional challenges  that vary from surviving 4 days without taking any damage to hunting down Old Sawtooth, an ancient grizzly living in the heart of the forest.

Royal Frontier has a wide variety of items, spells, heroes and monsters to keep each run interesting. The paths and events the player experiences are randomly chosen for each run, so every time you play the game, it should be a new experience. Combinations of different heroes will require the player to try new tactics and finding the right combination of heroes can be critical for survival.

Get Ready

Before each run the player will get to choose 3 heroes from a total of 6. After that they will choose 3 out of a selection of 48 blessings. Blessings will give the party various buffs that will increase the chances of survival. The party will face a wide variety of monsters along the way. From lowly goblins to powerful ogres. There is also a boss at the end of each area, as well as optional bosses the players can hunt down, in search of greater challenges and rewards.

