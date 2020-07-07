Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Coming September 8th

by squallsnake on July 7, 2020
Playstation 4
6
0
Contents

The day of the Re-Reckoning has come: THQ Nordic confirmed that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is scheduled for release September 8, 2020!

The hit RPG will be making its PlayStation 4 and Xbox One debut with stunning visuals, refined gameplay and all new content. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is available for pre-order effective today.

Kingdoms of Amalur was created by bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion creator Ken Rolston. The game is best known for an unmatched level of player choice, including countless character customization combinations, as well as a rich story filled with a myriad of side quests that layer romance, magic, whimsy and political intrigue into the player’s primary mission. Ultimately delivering hundreds of hours of gameplay, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will take players from the vibrant city of Rathir through the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns as they uncover the secrets of Amalur!

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Standard Edition will be available on September 8th 2020 for a SRP of € 39.99 / $ 39.99 / £ 34.99 / ₽ 1929.00

The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fate Edition will be available on September 8th 2020 for a SRP of € 54.99 / $ 54.99 / £ 47.99 / ₽ 2669.00

The Fate Edition contains the full game Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning as well as the upcoming expansion Fatesworn, releasing in 2021.

Collector’s Edition

The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Collector’s Edition for a SRP of $109.99/€109.99/£99.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and PC includes the full game which boasts more than 50 hours of gameplay plus the content listed below. We also have a fine trailer, showing of the Collector’s Edition in all it’s beauty:

Content of the Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Collector’s Edition detailed:

  • A highly-detailed Alyn Shir Figurine (20.8cm tall x 18cm wide x 14.2cm deep)
  • A custom Amalur keychain
  • Five pieces of original in-game artwork
  • The award-winning game soundtrack composed by Grant Kirkhope
  • A high-quality Collector’s Box
