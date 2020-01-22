It came from space and ate our brains coming to console soon

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Who’s the most awesome alien slayer in the entire world? You are, obviously, and now you can prove it! ‘It came from space and ate our brains’ is a unique Arcade top-down shooter. Looking for addicting gameplay elements, four-player local co-op mode, and tons of aliens to send into oblivion? Yes, yes and yes? You’re in the right place!

A merciless alien species has invaded Earth and they feed on human brains (duh). Wander the city and other atmospheric locations as a no-nonsense kind of guy with the two essentials in life—a flashlight and something to turn aliens into goo. Things look pretty bad and there’s chaos everywhere! Time to save the world! Again!

Find powerful weapons, use your flashlight and special powers to send the unwanted intergalactic guests back into space or just kill them, whichever comes first. Watch out—there are different alien types and they all think your brain is delicious! Survive hordes of enemies trying to corner you and get inside your skull… at least until you set a new high score and die like a badass.

An exact release date has not yet been announced other than “coming soon” and it planned for release on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.