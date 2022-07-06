High score shooter Game Type DX getting Fall console release

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Mommy’s Best Games (MBG), the out-there Indie game developer, is releasing its pulse-pounding, high-score shoot’em up Game Type DX on September 8th to Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, and Xbox One/X . Pre-orders are open now.

Game Type DX is a score-attack shoot-em up with a speed-boosting twist. Help Hoodie Girl fight the evil MediaBall’s inane advertisements! Each time you beat a level, the speed and difficulty increases! Originally released as a protest against Microsoft’s terrible dashboard update in 2011 on Xbox 360, and now, remastered and enhanced for modern consoles. Cruise down a fascinating hall of gaming history, while blasting some unusual baddies.

Lead Designer Nathan Fouts remarks “I wanted to add something new to the high-score shmup genre. I love just sitting down for a few minutes at lunch and getting in some cathartic shooting playtime.”

Fouts continues “With Game Type DX, the action continues to ramp up, since the game speed increases as you play. Each session starts slow and easy, but by the end it’s white-knuckle outta-control speeds that you can’t believe you played through. And with the DX version we’ve added some spicy randomized sections and lots of new content to keep it fresh.”

Tumultuous Gaming History

Game Type was originally released for the Xbox 360. Back then, the menu system called the “Dashboard” would be updated every few months. This system controlled how games were purchased on the Xbox 360. One particularly bad update left indie games almost impossible to find.

Mommy’s Best Games created Game Type as a protest against the dashboard update and a way to bring attention to the issue. Game Type ended up helping, and a new dashboard update was quickly released. The release changed the menu layout for the better, making indie games reasonable to discover again.

All-New DX Content

Now, over a decade later, Mommy’s Best Games releases Game Type DX replete with enhancements including new levels, enemies, and power-ups.

There are several new game modes included. One of the most intriguing game modes is aptly named “Surprise!”. In it players are treated to a random assortment of level segments with all new challenges to surmount. Their particular level arrangement then increases in speed each time the player completes it in a single run. The player receives help with the addition of several types of power-ups including those for shooting power, score, and damage. There are even wacky power-downs the player must avoid, or possibly take as they discover the patterns of the game. There are nearly 40 level segments with multiple new enemy types for players to discover in the all-new “Surprise!” mode.

Pre-Order Now on Xbox One, Soon for Switch

The Xbox One version is available for pre-order now.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order will be available on the NA store and EU store on July 16th.

Release Date for Game Type DX

On September 8th, Game Type DX will be available in the Americas and Europe on Playstation 5 and Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The Xbox One version will support a worldwide release.

Chat ’Em Up

Key Features for Game Type DX in 4K