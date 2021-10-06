Here’s when Okinawa Rush will be released – demo available

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Okinawa Rush will be released the October 29th, 2021 on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam.

This new beat’m up and action game set in the atmosphere of medieval Japan. A free demo is available on Switch.

Choose to embody one of the martial arts masters to face and destroy the Black Mantis clan.

Alone or with a friend, you will have to eliminate all the hordes of ninjas, warriors or demons preventing you from reaching the final confrontation.

This exciting quest with multiple possibilities (several endings per avatar) offers a dynamic gameplay with fluid and fast fights. Add to this scrolls of combos and an intuitive parry system!

You’ll also find RPG attributes with a leveling principle on the characteristics of your characters and objects that also allow you to improve them.

Game Features:

-Tailor-made combat engine.

-Unique movements for each character.

-Fight with swords, nunchakus and katanas.

-A captivating story told with pixel art scenes.

-Many different enemies, each with their own moves and weapons.

-Prepare all attacks, projectiles and traps!

-Online high score table.

-Secret zones and mysteries to discover.

-Cooperative mode, with the possibility to heal each other!

-Arcade mode to get immediately into the heart of the action.