Here’s how to play Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster 4 days early

The latest Factions and Choices Trailer introduces Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster’s characters and the multiple paths they can follow in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo. Play as the Demi-fiend and align yourself with one path. Will you choose the Reason of Yosuga, the Reason of Shijima, or the Reason of Musubi?
Reawaken your inner demon in a modernized version of the acclaimed ATLUS classic. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster releases for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam on May 25 but players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition now will get access to the game four days early, on May 21.
What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.
This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes:
- Remastered 3D models and backgrounds
- Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels
- Including an easier difficulty level MERCIFUL as free DLC
- Suspend save – save your progress whenever you need!
- Voiced audio – choose between Japanese and English VO
- An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha