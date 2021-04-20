Here’s how to play Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster 4 days early

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The latest Factions and Choices Trailer introduces Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster’s characters and the multiple paths they can follow in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo. Play as the Demi-fiend and align yourself with one path. Will you choose the Reason of Yosuga, the Reason of Shijima, or the Reason of Musubi?

Reawaken your inner demon in a modernized version of the acclaimed ATLUS classic. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster releases for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam on May 25 but players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition now will get access to the game four days early, on May 21.

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.

This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes: