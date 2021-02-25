Help cute animals relax with Under Leaves now available on Switch and Xbox

by SquallSnake on February 25, 2021
SIT DOWN, MAKE SOME TEA AND CHILL 
Under Leaves is a wonderful way to relax – there is nothing more enjoyable than immersing yourself in the natural world of cute animals with beautiful visuals and gentle sounds.

Zero text, just you, nature, and a simple task – find the hidden objects. Small exercises for your brain will be great for children as well as adults tired after a day of work.

TRAVEL THROUGH THE CONSOLE
2021 and the world situation continues to limit our ability to travel. We have been sitting locked in our homes for the past year so video games have automatically become even more a part of our daily lives.

Hence Under Leaves will be the perfect substitute for travel – as the game shows you different parts of the world, through frosty tundras, autumn forests, and exotic jungles, you can go and explore nature from different places from your console! 

Hand-painted backgrounds delight with their detail and colors. Practically every frame looks literally like a picture ready to hang on the wall.

