203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Natsume announced Harvest Moon: One World is now available on Xbox One and playable on Xbox Series X. The game is rated E for Everyone and retails for $49.99 USD. In addition, all four DLC packs for the game are available for purchase, either individually, or in a bundle!

“We are excited to launch Harvest Moon: One World on Xbox One!” said Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume. “It is our mission to make everyone happy and bringing Harvest Moon: One World to other consoles helps us achieve that goal. Now, more people can experience the new world and have a farming adventure full of exotic animals, new technology, and familiar faces to help you along the way.”

A New Harvest Moon with Global Appeal! Take a trip around the world in the latest entry in the long-running Harvest Moon series! Players will ride camels across the deserts of Pastilla, venture deep into the snowy mountains of Salmiakki, and even visit a volcano near the cozy mountain town of Lebkuchen!

Can you imagine a world without cabbage, tomatoes, or even carrots? Believe it or not, that’s the world you’ll find yourself in at the beginning of Harvest Moon: One World, as the Harvest Goddess, the queen of crops herself, has vanished…

However, before the Harvest Goddess disappeared from this world, she imbued the tiny Harvest Wisps with the knowledge of various seeds, thus ensuring the various fruits and vegetables of the world would not be lost. Using the power given to these Harvest Wisps, you’ll unlock various seeds as you progress through the game! But the Harvest Wisps can be tricky to find, as they all appear at different times and places. You’ll need to use your noggin to make sure you seek out as many of them as you can!

-Explore 5 unique and colorful areas: the sprawling grasslands of Calisson, the gorgeous beaches of Halo Halo, the searing desert heat of Pastilla, the cozy hills of Lebkuchen, and the snowy mountains of Salmiakki!

-Play as a boy or a girl and woo one of 5 handsome bachelors and 5 beautiful bachelorettes, each with their own unique personality and backstory!

-Raise and keep animals such as cows, sheep, goats, and even reindeer!

-Use your Expando-Farm to easily travel from one area to another!

Natsume also has two super soft Official Harvest Moon Plushies available on Amazon. Fans can purchase a Harvest Moon 12″ Cow Plush or a Harvest Moon 12″ Corgi Dog Plush for $29.99 each.

The farming fun continues in four DLC packs! The Interior Design & Tool Upgrade Pack, Far East Adventure Pack, Precious Pets Pack, and Mythical Wild Animals Pack are all available now.

Interior Design & Tool Upgrade Pack

Live your best life! Customize the interior of your house with 5 fabulous designs! You will also be able to upgrade your hoe, watering can, hammer, axe, and fishing rod an additional level, making growing crops, fishing, and mining easier and faster! This pack includes an additional level for all of your tools and five Different Interior Design Sets: Farm, Castle, Steampunk, Spaceship, and Starlight!

Far East Adventure Pack

A whole new world! A new chapter, new characters, and even new crops await you in the Far East Adventure Pack! Unlock an entire island! Explore the exotic land of Wagashi! Woo the locals! Meet new animals! Play though an entire new chapter in the game as you explore exotic Wagashi! Woo a new bachelor and bachelorette: the stoic Shogen and the cheery Sana! Plant new crops like rice, chop down bamboo trees, and meet some amazing new animals!

Precious Pets Pack

Adorableness Overload! From Siamese cats to silver dapple horses, the Precious Pets Pack includes 12 unique animals that will love settling down on your farm!

Mythical Wild Animals Pack

Not just in fairy tales! Chocolate mint tigers and lava rabbits, oh my! Those are just two of the 10 fanciful wild animals you will unlock in the Mythical Wild Animals Pack!