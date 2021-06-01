Hardcore platformer Dungeon Escape arrives on consoles – trailer here

by SquallSnake on June 1, 2021
The challenging 2D platformer Dungeon Escape will arrive on consoles June 2nd, available digitally for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for just US$4.99/€4.99.

Dungeon Escape features numerous single-screen challenges, each of which can be retried as many times as necessary. Die and repeat, learn from mistakes and feel your skills improving with each attempt.

You’ve been trapped in a dungeon filled with deadly traps and ruthless enemies! But with enough cunning and nimble dexterity, there could still be a chance at survival, however small it may be. Navigate chambers of increasing difficulty as your search for an exit. Dodge or kill your captors, find keys to unlock doors, leap over spikes and watch out for saw blades!

Dungeon Escape features numerous single-screen challenges, each of which can be retried as many times as necessary. Die and repeat, learn from mistakes and feel your skills improving with each attempt. Can you overcome the many trials that lie ahead?

