Handcrafted 2D adventure SAMUDRA now available on Steam

by SquallSnake on September 30, 2021
PC
SAMUDRA
Developed by Khayalan Arts and featuring haunting locations, menacing creature design and devious puzzles, the handcrafted 2D adventure SAMUDRA is launching today on Steam.

Profits from the game’s sales will partially fund a year-round collaboration with the Indonesian Environmental Activist Circle to reduce plastic usage in Indonesia by 70% in 2025.

In the not-so-distant future, the world has been completely swallowed up by a toxic flood caused by climate change. Most animals are extinct, resources are scarce, and there are only a few safe havens left on the surface. One day, a child – one of the “Surface-Dwellers” who requires a breathing apparatus to endure Earth’s toxic atmosphere –  helplessly sinks to the bottom of the sea. Away from civilization, the little Surface-Dweller must face horrific pollution and bewildering underwater creatures on the way to the surface.

SAMUDRA was created as our contribution to the environmental activist movement in Jakarta and the world at large. Our goal is to bring together gamers and activists to promote a more manageable way of life – which includes drastically reducing plastic usage in Indonesia. SAMUDRA is a game first – but its underwater worlds invite curiosity, the chase sequences quicken the pulse, and the story is full of memorable moments. At the end of the day, we hope that SAMUDRA effectively conveys the importance of mindful living and a greater awareness of the dangers of polluting the oceans.”

–  El Lim [Founder and Head Developer, Khayalan Arts]

  • Immerse yourself in an environmentally-conscious narrative about pollution and climate change.
  • Explore a heavily polluted underwater world.
  • Dive into the game without the need for any spoken or written dialogue.
  • Test your wits through challenging puzzles and thrilling sub-aquatic sequences!
  • Contribute to a good cause: helping to reach a goal of 70% reduction in plastic usage in Indonesia by 2025.
SAMUDRA is now available on Steam (Windows only) for $9.74 (25% off). On October 6, the game will return to its retail price of $12.99.
