Complete list of GBA Single-Pak Linking multiplayer games

Updated May 12, 2023.

Here is a complete list of every GBA game that support the Single-Pak link multiplayer function, aka the multi-boot mode. What is the Single-Pak link mode? It allows 2-4 players to play multiplayer games by only needing ONE cartridge. In comparison, the Multi-Pak link mode requires each player must have their own copy of the game. A corresponding number of link cables are obviously required for both Single-Pak and Multi-Pak link.

What would handheld gaming be without a multiplayer option? Ever since the original Gameboy, players could participate in multiplayer games through the use of a connecting link cable. Because each player has a screen, multiplayer games have the option to be quite creative. Tetris probably started the handheld multiplayer revolution simply due to the fact that it was packaged with the original Gameboy but both players needed their own copy of the game to play head-to-head multiplayer. Unlike console games, the biggest downfall of multiplayer gaming within a handheld was that each player needed a copy of the game. Thanks to the thoughtful design of the GBA, multiplayer games can now be played with the use of one game pak.

The GBA can store up to 256k of Random Access Memory (RAM). In case you are not familiar with computer terms, RAM is used to store a file or program without permanently saving it. This means that once you shut the power off, the memory is wiped clean. Any PC nerd would quickly tell you that 256k is not a lot of RAM by today’s standards. However, it works well within the handheld GBA. In specifically designed games, developers have created smaller versions of the main game allowing for multiplayer modes. Because 256k of RAM is limiting, animations, music, and options are not always available with a single pak link. Instead, most developers use this multi-boot option to give gamers a taste of what they could get if they linked up two or more copies of the same game.

All Gameboy Advance cartridges range in size. The minimum cartridge size for a GBA game is four megabytes while the biggest game will have to fit on a sixteen-megabyte cart. Obviously, 256k of RAM is quite smaller than the smallest GBA game. This means that each single pak link mode will usually be played with only the necessities. Plus, the GBA link cable has a transfer rate of about 2k per second. This means that bigger games can take a while to load. Every game does not have a multiboot option because it takes time to develop. Many developers are not willing to put the extra time and money into creating a single pak link option or 256k of memory just is not enough space to fit the program as some GBA multiplayer games are quite complex.

This 256k of RAM is also used in support of the Nintendo GameCube. Some GC games have GC-to-GBA linkability. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, The Legend of Zelda Four Swords Adventure, Splinter Cell, Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg, Animal Crossing, and The Legend of Zelda the Wind Waker all use this 256k of RAM to display extras like maps, radars, subscreens, stats, or even mini games.

Booting up a multiboot game is easy. The player with the copy of the game is designated as Player 1 and he must connect the PURPLE end of the official Nintendo GBA link cable to his GBA while Player 2 (and/or Player 3 and Player 4) connects the GRAY headed end. Player 2 just has to turn on his GBA without a game pak inserted to start up the system’s idle mode. Player 1 then selects the multi-boot option from his game pak and the program is sent automatically. Depending on the size of the game, it many take a few second or a minute to load. Also, if there is a game in the cartridge slot and but still want to boot the GBA in standby mode, hold Start+Select as you turn on the power.

A solid single-pak link option can extend the life of any GBA game because only link cables and extra systems are needed. Developers could hope that a fun single-pak link mode could bribe players into buying their own copy of the game. In many cases, the multi-pak link option is better (or the only option), but there are a few games out there that have a just as good multiboot option. There are some titles that only have a Single-Pak link mode (no Multi-Pak link mode) like most of the Super Mario re-releases. The info about each game is displayed below along with a description of what the single-pak link option offers. The rating is based on fun factor, variety, graphics, music, and load times. This list will be updated accordingly and is in alphabetical order.

Also, if you have an Analogue Pocket, you can play Single-Pak link multiplayer just like a normal GBA system. Here is quick video on how to take advantage of this cool feature.

Here is a list of all Gameboy Advance Single-Pak link games in alphabetical order.

A Sound of Thunder

Developer: Bam Entertainment

Publisher: Bam Entertainment

Number of Players: 4

A Sound of Thunder has managed to do something very few games have done – create a third person isometric death match shooter with the use of only one game pak. Isometric shooters like Boktai or Terminator 3 supported a multi-pak versus mode, but could not compress the game engine down to a small enough size to work off one game pak. A Sound of Thunder has managed to do this and do it well. The single pak link mode supports many levels and many different weapons and pick-ups.

Graphically, the game looks and moves just like the single player game. But in order to make the game engine playable on four simultaneous systems, the music has been cut out completely due to file size restrictions. However, a few sound effects such as death grunts and weapon fire are enough to provide a little extra detail to let the player know what is happening on screen. The levels may be on the smaller side, but it makes up for itself in the quantity department.

This Single-Pak link mode is well made but there is one important element to remember during gameplay. If Start is pressed by the host player, the game will return to the level select screen; there is no standard Pause button. Pressing Start basically acts as the HOME button so players can go back to the menu without restarting and reloading the entire Single-Pak mode, which is a thoughtful design choice. This mode is a little bland when playing 2 player but gets more enjoyable when 3 or 4 players are blasting the crap out of each other. For a GBA game, this Single-Pak link mode works very well and is quite impressive. Nice job BAM Entertainment!

Rating: 7/10

Activision Anthology

Developer: Aspyr

Publisher: Aspyr

Number of Players: 2

Without the multi-boot option, Activision Anthology would not be the same and many complaints would arise. Since many Atari 2600 supported two players, it is only fitting that the GBA recreation does the same with only one copy of the game.

The Single-Pak multiplayer games are: Baseball, Boxing, Checkers, Chopper Command, Crackpots, Dolphin, Dragster, Fishing Derby, Freeway, Frostbite, Ice Hockey, Kaboom, Megamania, Oink!, Plaque Attack, River Raid, River Raid 2, Seaquest, Tennis, Title Match Pro Wrestling.

Luckily, the developers implemented a Single-Pak link function, but it is somewhat awkward. Because this game is running off an emulator, only a small program is sent to the idle GBA. This small program only records the button presses on the second GBA and transfers them over to the first. This means that player 2’s GBA will not have anything on his GBA screen. The two players must use the first GBA as the screen for the game. Sharing a GBA screen might feel a little cramped but this multiplayer is better than no multiplayer at all. However, this option works great when it is used with the Gameboy Player.

The other upside to sharing the one screen is there is virtually no loading. Loading the multiboot function to Player 2 only takes about 1 second. Just remember to have Player 1 hit the L+Up button to selection the 2-player option just before each classic Atari 2600 2-player compatible game starts.

Rating: 7/10

Advance Wars

Developer: Intelligent Systems

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

One of the best games on the GBA supports up to four players on one game pak. The multi-boot option lets players play a number of Pre-Deployed cases. This means that each player starts the game with a set number of units (all ground-based, no air or sea). You cannot make any new units. Plus, the battle animations have been eliminated to save on space. However, the Single-Pak option is only a small sample of what you get when you link up multiple copies of the game or play the VS (pass the console back and forth) mode.

There are a total of 3 different Single-Pak multiplayer maps, however, they are not immediately selectable. Instead, players will also play Map 1 first, then Map 2 will start once the battle on Map 1 is completed, and repeated for Map 2. If you want to play Map 2 first, as a secret trick, have Player 1 select the “yield” option to instantly end the game. Once the game on Map 1 ends, the game will start on Map 2. It would have been nice to be able to select the Map from the initial menu but this only takes a few seconds as a compromising alternative. Just remember, this is the Single-Pak link mode. All the maps are available if you wanted to play the Standard VS mode which is simply pass-the-console when your turn is over.

Advance Wars, along with its sequels, take time to learn. In fact, the tutorial takes a few hours. So this is not a pick-up-and-play type of game. So it is recommended to play against opponents that match your skill level.

Rating: 5/10

Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising

Developer: Intelligent Systems

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

Just like Advance Wars 1, Advance Wars 2 also supports four players on many Pre-Deployed cases. These levels cut down on graphics (the animations have been reduced and many levels are on a non-scrolling screen) but the gameplay is solid. Once you learn the rules of the game, it can easily be said that the Advance Wars series is a quality tacticle RPG experience.

The biggest difference with Advance Wars 2’s Single-Pak mode over Advance Wars 1 is the ability to select from 5 different maps at the start. The Single-Pak link mode is great, but this game is so good, everyone should own his or her own copy. That, or play the Pass-The-Console VS mode as players have access to all maps that way.

Like Advance Wars 1, just be sure you know the rules of gameplay before you start playing. The quality of life features are much better here in this sequel as players can select the desired map from a menu as opposed to playing each map in sequential order in the original.

Rating: 5/10

Adventures of Jimmy Neutron vs. Jimmy Negatron (The)

Developer: HumanSoft

Publisher: THQ

Number of Players: 4

Kind of like Rayman’s battle mode, Jimmy Neutron vs Jimmy Negatron multiboot mode stems from the classic game Asteroids. Players must fly around and collect jewels. The first to collect 20 red gems is the winner. Along the way are other colored gems that increase your fire power. Unfortunately, the 3D starry visuals in the background is disorienting, the 5-second music loop will drive you insane, and each game takes way too long. Player 1 has the ability to adjust the size of each stage and the amount of asteroids but it doesn’t seem to make a difference no matter which option you choose – it is never fun and not even worth a curious attempt. Left and right changes the trajectory of your ship while up applies acceleration.

Finding this Single-Pak link option is actually a little confusing. When you first launch the game, the player is thrown into this top-down 3D hub world. This is how you access the single-player stages. The player needs to press Start, then exit to the main menu, the scroll to the right to find the multiplayer modes. Why doesn’t the game start the player in the main menu?

Rating: 3/10

Alice Sisters

Developer: Orionsoft

Publisher: Orionsoft

Number of Players: 2

This indie developed platformer is currently available on Genesis and Dreamcast and targeting a physical GBA release on Kickstarter in 2023. It will have a Single-Pak link multiboot mode for 2 players if the project can reach the funding that it needs. A PSOne version is also planned.

If I can get my hands on a final built, I will cover the Single-Pak mode. Really excited about this!

Rating: NA

American Bass Challenge

Developer: Starfish SD

Publisher: Ubisoft

Number of Players: 4

American Bass Challenge supports up to 4 fishermen from a single game pak and is easily one of the most boring multi-boot modes on the system.

Up to four players compete to catch the one fish that is hidden in each player’s lake. The problem is, finding this one fish is always a challenge but is usually hiding at the top of the screen – the furthest point which requires a long cast. Then, getting the fish to bite let alone snag the line is near impossible. In the matches I played, I was only able to actually catch the fish one time. The worst part, after you catch the fish, you have to wait until the remaining time expires while your opponents try and catch their fish. In other words, the player that catches the fish actually gets punished by having to sit there and do nothing. The control scheme is awkward at best and the lack of music makes for a very uneventful game.

Rating: 2/10

Army Men: Turf War

Developer: 3DO

Publisher: Rockstar Leeds

Number of Players: 4

Army Men Turf Wars was released before A Sound of Thunder and uses the exact same game engine, interface, and gameplay. It is an isometric shooter and features a rather impressive Single-Pak link mutliplayer mode.

By the time Turf Wars was released, I think the Army Men popularity was gone so this GBA title probably flew under the radar which is why it was reskinned for A Sound Of Thunder. The level design is different and the playable characters are more of a solid color due to the plastic Army Men theme.

Rating: 7/10

Beast Shooter: Mezase Beast King (Japan exclusive)

Developer: Hudson

Publisher: Konami

Number of Players: 2

It is really difficult to tell what is happening without speaking Japanese but this game seems to be some type of cross between billiards and curling. The gameboard is a grid but players are not locked to each tile and the player must shoot their mechs into the opponent’s mech to either push them off the board to deplete their health. From my experimental play through, there seems to be two modes (more about this in the video).

The first seems to end when you push players off the board bu the second is more of a traditional battle where the goal seems require players to launch their pieces into their opponent. It is pretty weird and not stopping the meter int he red zone causes the mech to launch in a random direction. The single player mode is some sort of typical top-down RPG though.

Gameplay is basically like Olympic Curling only with mechs. Using a directional meter, you need to bump your opponents off the stage or deplete their health. There are cards to play and some tiles on the stage are colored but couldn’t figure out what these do exactly since I do not speak Japanese.

Rating: 4/10

Blender Bros

Developer: Hudson

Publisher: Infogrames

Number of Players: 4

Blender Bros. actually has three single pak link games all compatible with up to four players. Ear Glide Race is a simple game in which players fall down a pit. The first to get to the bottom without getting hit by spikes is the winner. Flag Race is similar to the NES classic ExciteBike. Players must race to the finish by traveling up and down four tracks while jumping over obstacles. Cosmoride Race uses Mode 7 technology to produce a Mario Kart style racing game. Players can only play as one character and race on one track. Plus, there are no weapons or power ups. Cosmoride Race only lets players accelerate and brake.

Also, an inconvenience is that you have to restart your GBA system if you want to play a different multiboot game but understandable why this needs to happen. Each game could have used just a little bit more spice, but you cannot really complain since only game pak is needed. Plus, it is nice to see the developers create three separate multi-boot games. While these games have limited playability, each one is worth at least one play through.

Blender Bros. fell under the radar when it first released but I have seen it on some hidden gem type lists over the years. The Single-Pak modes are not must-play material but they can worthy enough for those players wanting to experience a casual play-through. The Mario Kart-like racing mode is very unexpected.

Rating: 4/10

Bomberman Jetters: Densetsu no Bomberman (aka Legendary Bomberman), Japan Exclusive

Developer: AI

Publisher: Hudson

Number of Players: 4

Bomberman Jetters Legendary Bomberman is one of a couple Japanese exclusive Bomberman titles for GBA. It also has a single-pak link mode and is built upon the Bomberman Tournament engine and framework (see below).

This Japan-exclusive Bomberman game is by far the best Bomberman mutliplayer experience on GBA! In fact, it is one of the best Single-Pak link modes on the system. Just like Bomberman Tournament, players can compete in typical top-down Bomberman style, complete with adjusting a number of options like the number of rounds, wins, revenge mode, time limit and more. There are five standard multiplayer battle arenas, each with its own visual theme and gimmick. The normal stage is the typical Bomberman stage. The second stage is basically just like the first normal stage only on a much larger arena in which the screen scolls! The third stage is composed of these cones and cupcakes. Stage 4 features see-saws that can launch bombs or players across the stage in an instant. The fifth stage features a dimmily light arena complete with flash lights, bats, and barrels.

There are additional mini-games outside of the battle mode. There is a mode that is basically Splatoon before Splatoon where you might paint the ground with your explosion’s color. Whoever has the most territory when time expires wins. The next game is a survival mode. Bombs fall from the sky and you need to stay alive longer than your opponents. The next mode takes place in a swamp and players need to find a key and the exit door; another really fun mode. The final mode is balloon grab where you need to collect balloons and drop them off at a rotating base. However, balloons are easily destroyed as they trail behind you. Each one of these modes is super creative and highly enjoyable.

On top of all this, the game features updated sprites and more fluid animations than Bomberman Tournament. Plus, there is quality music, load times are short, and you do not need to restart the GBAs when you want to switch games. You can even adjust the amount of power-up that are allowed in each match like Smash Bros’s weapon adjustment feature.

Even if you don’t know Japanese, you can still fumble your way around the initial menu to find the mutliplayer options. Once loaded, you don’t need to know any Japanese to enjoy the actual gameplay. Not only is this one of the best Single-Pak link multiboot modes, it is one of the most fun link cable modes on GBA.

Rating: 10/10

Bomberman Jetters: Game Collection (Japan exclusive)

Developer: Hudson Soft

Publisher: Hudson

Number of Players: 4

Bomberman Jetters: Game Collection is the other Japan exclusive Bomberman game for GBA.

The final Bomberman title on Gameboy Advance put a bigger focus on the single player offering this time around by including numerous, creative spins on classic Bomberman gameplay that almost plays like a Mario Party title. However, the 1-cartridge multiplayer mode is still pretty fun it just doesn’t have as many options and features as the other GBA Bomberman games.

There is no mini game between matches this time around but there are five creative battle stages to play. Load times are slightly longer too.

Rating: 8/10

Bomberman Max 2: BLUE/RED Advance

Developer: Hudson Soft

Publisher: Majesco

Number of Players: 4

Hudson’s version of Bomberman’s single pak battle mode is not your typical Bomberman. Instead of playing from an overhead viewpoint, the game is side scrolling. Four humans can compete in this head to head battle, but if four players are not present, computer controlled A.I. will fill the empty shoes. This game also features a Donkey Kong rip-off character called “ToughGuy” which is pretty awesome.

Players will lay bombs in a single multi tier level with jump pads placed in the middle and edges. Step on these jump pads to reach the higher levels. The object of the game is to lay bombs and kill your opponents. However, this side scrolling type of Bomberman just isn’t that fun. You are much better off playing Activison’s Bomberman Tournament.

Rating: 4/10

Bomberman Tournament

Developer: Hudson

Publisher: Activision

Number of Players: 4

One of the first games released for the system also has one of the best multi-boot options available. Only one game pak is needed for classic four-player death match. The game boasts eight different types of levels each with its own theme such as conveyor belts or pipes. There are tons of other options available. Computer difficulty, the number of rounds to win, and time can all be changed to personal preference. Many other options can be shut on or off. The Tiebreaker option allows players to fight in a rematch when there is a tie. Shuffle changes the location of your character at the beginning of each match and the poisonous Skulls can be set to Burn or not to Burn. After a victor has been decided, he can choose to take part in Fishing mode if the option is selected. Fishing allows the winner a chance to start the next round with a power-up item.

One of the best things about this battle mode is that everyone is always playing even after they die thanks to Revenge mode. Once blown up, players will move up and down on the right and left side of the perimeter of the playing field and throw bombs on the remaining living players.

The only thing bad to say about this multi-boot game is the load time. After each battle, the system will have to load a small file, taking about five seconds. While this isn’t a long time, it is just annoying when it happens after every match and every screen. However, it is well worth the wait as Activision’s Bomberman Tournament is one of the best Single-Pak links for the GBA.

If the entertaining multiplayer mode isn’t enough for you, it also has the best single player Bomberman to date with a Zelda quest-like style. Buy this game right now if you have not done so already. The Single-Pak link mode is so well done, you’d think it was a full fledged multi-cart mode. It is a lot of fun, well designed, and very thoughtful for the player experience.

Bomberman Tournament is one of the best US released Single-Pak link modes on the system. It is the full Bomberman experience all from a single cart, load times are short, and you don’t need to restart your GBA after each match. This is good stuff.

Rating: 9/10

Boulder Dash EX

Developer: Vision Works

Publisher: Kemco

Number of Players: 4

If you like Bomberman, then you might enjoy the craziness that is Boulder Dash EX. Up to four players are thrown into a battle where the object is to collect the most gem while squashing your opponent by having rocks fall on top of them. If you get killed, you lose your gems. Numerous weapons, items, and options are available in this Single-Pak link game. The length of the time, the number of wins, and even your character can all be changed in the options menu.

Four players are always available so if there aren’t enough human players, computer controlled characters will take their place. The game even has pretty detailed sprites for a single pak link game along with environment interaction. The screen will even flip upside down from time to time. However, because there are a lot of options, the load times are a little long but it is definitely worth the wait.

Rating: 7/10

Bubble Bobble Old and New

Developer: Empire

Publisher: Tatio

Number of Players: 2

While Bubble Bobble Old & New never reached U.S. shores, it has been pleasing fans in Europe. A limited single pak link option is available for this game. The classic two-player co-op mode is available but the players are only able to play the first twelve levels. A multi-pak link is needed to enjoy the game in its entirety.

However, the single-pak option looks and sounds just like it did NES. Simple sprites and that classic looping tune all return in the single pak option without any lag or lack of detail. Because of the GBA’s wide screen format, not all of the picture is posted on the screen at one time. If one of the shoulder buttons are pressed, the screen pulls and stretches itself to format on the GBA screen. This is a handy feature and is still available in the single pak link option. The only thing dropping the score for this game is the lack of more levels. This link mode was implemented as a taste test and fun to play with a friend that might be new to the series.

Although a limited experience, it is still classic Bubble Bobble and classic Bubble Bobble is always a good time. That looping tune will also get stuck in your head and never leave.

Rating: 5/10

Card Party (Japan exclusive)

Developer: ND Cube

Publisher: Media Kite

Number of Players: 4

Card Party is a Japanese exclusive game that has several Single-Pak linkable games for up to four players.

There are a total of 12 card games available (the 13th option is random). The problem though – all GBAs, including the host, must be restarted if you want to switch games. Plus, the game is in Japanese so English speakers will have a tough time navigating the menus and trying to learn how to play the games.

The first game is a “flip cards over until you make a match” game on a 13×4 grid of cards. Here you also match numbers and not suit.

The second game is classic Old Maid. Discard matches until you have none left, and you do not want to the last player holding the Old Maid.

Games 3-7 all involve making matches.

The 8th game has players placing cards in sequential order from a community pile.

The 9th game, cards must equal 29.

The 10th game has you swapping cards in the middle to make sets.

The 11th game is classic Blackjack.

The 12th and final game is 5-Card Poker where you place bets and discard the cards you do not want.

English speakers are much better off playing Ultimate Card Games instead (see below).

Rating: 4/10

Chessmaster

Developer: Ubi Soft

Publisher: Ubi Soft

Number of Players: 2

What would a chess game be without two players? Chessmaster’s single pak link option completely trumps Virtual Kasparov’s (see below towards the end of this list) as the game offers tons more options. Different chess piece themes can be chosen and the game can be saved at any time.

To fully max out the player’s comfort, a tap of the shoulder button will instantly rotate all the board’s piece so the corresponding player can choose to move pieces from the top or bottom of the screen. The graphics are not exactly the most beautiful thing in the world, but they do not have to be. If you and a friend are a fan of chess, buy Chessmaster over Virtual Kasparov.

Rating: 7/10

ChuChu Rocket

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega

Number of Players: 4

A puzzle game without a single-pak link feature is like a circus without clowns and farm animals. You just need it to be complete. Luckily, Sega has managed to squeeze a sweet multiplayer mode for four players with only game pak in this handheld version of ChuChu Rocket, a port of sorts from the original Dreamcast release. If you’ve played this game on Dreamcast, then players will be pleased to know that it plays out the same with some new features.

Different types of cats and new random things will occur when the proper mouse is pocketed. There are also many stages available and the AI can be adjusted several different ways. If players tire of the default stages, then you can make your own with the Level Editor. Like Bomberman Tournament, Chu Chu Rocket should be bought for the multiplayer alone and is one of the best Single Pak linkable games on the system.

Rating: 10/10

Colin McRae Rally 2.0

Developer: Spellbound

Publisher: Ubi Soft

Number of Players: 4

Colin McRae Rally 2.0 is the Gran Turismo of GBA racing games. This game contains realistic physics with polygon 3D cars. Seeing this game run in the single-player mode on GBA is a sight to see let alone host single-pak racing feature for up to 4 players, one that is actually packed with replay value.

I honestly do not understand how this game can perform as well as it does from one game pak. There are 5 different cars and 6 different tracks. Each track is vastly different from the last – they look and perform different. For example, the Sweden track is extra slippery and the Kenya track is very wide. The parallax scrolling and 3D cars are just so smooth and react with precision with every bump, turn, and crash! This is easily the most technically impressive Single-Pak linkable game on GBA. Super, super impressive.

The downside is, each track is a little long (takes about 2 minutes to complete one lap and each race is 3 laps) and the control is touchy. Instead of holding the accelerator button, you need to feather it. Turning also takes time to get used to as well as you don’t want to push hard in one direction or you’ll spin out. If the play control was just a bit tighter, this game could easy go head-to-head with the other racing greats on the system without question. But again, the multi-boot mode is truly amazing. Definitely a sight to see and highly encouraged to experience this for yourself (and 3 friends).

Rating: 7/10

Columns Crown

Developer: WOW Entertainment

Publisher: THQ

Number of Players: 2

While being a puzzle game, Columns Crown stands on unique ground. Instead of making horizontal lines like in Tetris, you have to line up same colored jewels in columns. The single pak link option is nice to have, but the more you unlock in the one player game, the more jewel options you have in the multiplayer. Hence, if you don’t play the single player, the multiplayer won’t be as fun.

If both players own there own copies of the game, they can pick from the jewels they have unlocked separately. However, for a single pak link game, the game has detailed sprites and a nice musical score.

Rating: 6/10

Crash Bandicoot Purple: Ripto’s Rampage + Spyro Orange: The Cortex Conspiracy

Developer: Vicarious Visions

Publisher: Vivendi Games

Number of Players: 4

The Single-Pak link multiplayer modes found here in Crash Purple are also the same games found in Spyro Orange (see below).

There are two Single-Pak multiplayer mini-games available.

The first is call Ballistix which is a fast-paced Pong/Warlords clone. Instead of gaining 1 point with each score, players lose 1 point when a ball gets passed you. Uniquely, there are 5 game variants of Ballistix which are all slightly different but still Pong. Check out my video to learn more.

The other multi-boot game is called Ship Shuffle which is a top-down little action game. Like Ballistix, there are also 5 variants of this game type. For example, don’t be the one holding the potato when the timer goes off in Hot Potato mode and don’t be “it” in the Tag mode. Ship Shuffle isn’t terrible but the Pong Ballistix mode is more entertaining.

It is cool to see 5 different mode for each game – that is very unique for a Single-Pak offering. Also, these Single-Pak mini-game are also available to play in Multi-cart mode if you wanted to cut down on load times. The cool part is, you don’t need to restart the GBAs if you wanted to try a different variant. It sucks there is no music though so it feels like it is missing something. Overall, not bad and there was quite a bit of attention brought to these games Single-Pak modes.

Rating: 7/10

Disney’s Magical Quest: Starring Mickey & Minnie

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 2

Disney’s Magical Quest Starring Mickey & Minnie game has four different types of single pak link options. Normal Battle pits Mickey (player one) vs Minnie (player 2) in a race to reach the goal in a sky world. Players must jump from platform to platform without falling. This game supports check points so you do not have to start all the way back from the beginning as this game will take a couple of minutes to complete.

Wizard Battle takes place in a small room where the object is the grab the most coins. If “B” is held down, the player can shoot a magical blast to kill NPCs and damage your human opponent.

Unlike Wizard Battle, Firefighter Battle is played within a groundless arena. If you fall off the screen, you will be penalized precious time. Instead of collecting coins, the player will seek out different types of fruit. Each piece of fruit is worth points and the player with the most points at the end of the time limit wins. A fire hose is used as a weapon to defeat small NPCs and to push your opponent off the edge.

Climber Battle is like Normal Battle in the sense you have to reach the end first to win. This game takes a note from Bionic Commando because the player has a grappling hook in which he can swing himself from ledge to ledge. The first person to reach the top wins. Climber Battle is probably the best game out of the four because it is the most challenging and using the grapple hook is quite fun.

On the down side, you have to restart your GBA if you want to play a different mini game to clear out the RAM and load times are a little longer than average but your high scores and fastest time are saved permanently. The game would have greatly benefited if four players could have gotten in on the fun instead of the basic two.

Rating: 6/10

Disney’s Party

Developer: Jupiter

Publisher: EA

Number of Players: 4

Disney’s Party on GBA has a few mini games that support up to four players from one game pak. By default, the game’s only available Single-Pak linkable mini game is Bumper Cars. To unlock the other games, you need to play the awful single player mode. This Mario Party-clone is simply awful but I suffered through it to unlock the rest of these mini games. Also, if wanting to play a new mini game, you need to restart the GBAs which is annoying.

Bumper Cars – the goal is to bump your opponent’s car from the top-down view into one of the four holes in the corners of the screen. There is only one stage and there are tank controls, meaning, up on the D-pad makes you move forward. “A” is a boost move but this mode isn’t that fun.

Cannonball – this is basically a shooting gallery where you shoot cannon blasts at moving ships. You need to lead your shot a bit to hit the targets. Occasionally, the ships will shoot back at you and you need to duck to avoid being hit. If hit, you don’t die or lose health – you just cannot shoot for several seconds. I like this mode more than Bumper Cars.

Balloon Burst – this is a Balloon Fight clone on a single screen. The goal is to stay alive longer than your opponent, avoid floating sparks along the way. More and more sparks appear over time. Floating is a little strange as the weight of each flap seems a little off. It is playable but not super great.

Rocket Ship – it is exactly the same as the Bumper Cars mode only there is one hole in the center of the screen instead of four holes in each corner. It might be the worst out of the four games.

It is unfortunate that players are forced to play through the single player mode a few times to unlock these so-so mini-games but at least each multi-boot game has different music that is somewhat pleasant. For a Mario Party-clone though, there should be more quality content here.

Rating: 4/10

DK: King of Swing

Developer: Nintendo/Paon

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

Four different colored Kongs will compete in a race to the finish in DK King of Swing’s single pak link mode. Computer A.I. characters will take the place of missing human players.

Using only the D-pad and the “L” and “R” buttons, each player must swing and jump their way to the top in the shortest amount of time. Unfortunately, there are only a few different playable levels and some of the features in the single player game have been eliminated in the single-pak link mode. Attacking other players (which is done by holding down both shoulder buttons at the same time for a few seconds) is not an option when only using one game pak. This is a slight disappointment because the multi-pak link mode supports many levels and even different playable characters, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. However, the King of Swing’s single pak mode was created with a try before you buy attitude. But the animations, as well as the rest of the graphics, retain the same smoothness of the single player adventure. It may be limiting, but fun nonetheless.

Unfortunately, the AI of the computer Kongs will absolutely smoke you everytime with perfect play. There are only a few stages available too so gameplay is rather limited and uneventful.

Rating: 4/10

Dokodemo Taikyoku: Yakuman Advance

Developer: Nd Cube

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

I did my best but I do not speak Japanese nor do I know how to play Yakuman. However, there is a Single-Pak link mode found in this Japan-exclusive game.

If you click on the 3rd option from the main menu while having extra linked GBAs in stand-by mode, the multi-boot mode will activate. Basically you place a bunch of tiles on the game board by pressing “A” and eventually a player will win. For non-Japanese speakers, this is basically a “press A” simulator.

Rating: 2/10 (If you know Japanese and understand Yakuman, then this might be a decent game. Otherwise you will be completely lost like me.)

Donkey Kong (CLASSIC NES SERIES)

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 2

Like the other score-based Classic NES Series of GBA games, two players can take turns aiming to best your opponent’s score through the use of a single game pak.

Like Xevious or Pac-Man, players are probably better offer just playing pass-the-console instead of going through the hassle of connecting systems but the option is there for dedicated players.

Playing the Classic NES Series of Donkey Kong through a link cable doesn’t make much sense since two players can just take turns playing pass-the-console multiplayer instead. Keep in mind, this is the NES version of Donkey Kong. Meaning, not all the levels are here and the screen is slightly scrunched.

Rating: 3/10

Driven

Developer: Crawfish

Publisher: BAM Entertainment

Number of Players: 4

Fans of Super Sprint or Micro Machines will feel right at home with Driven’s single pak option. Players will race through a three-lapped track from an overhead view with only the accelerator and brake. The shoulder buttons do nothing.

This game is very limited as the players can only play one track with one car. There is no music and the only sound effect is the annoying hum of the engine. Just like the single player mode, the multiplayer just isn’t that fun as it is basic in every way.

Driven is not worth your time since there are no options and a very limited and not fun experience.

Rating: 1/10

Dr. Mario (Classic NES Series)

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 2 (Wireless Link Compatible too)

If anyone has played this game on NES, then they know how it will play on GBA. Unlike Tetris, Dr. Mario is a puzzle game that requires players to line up four of the same colored pieces, with one of those pieces being a virus.

Without the multiplayer option, this Classic NES Series game would suffer tremendously. Luckily, only one copy of the game is needed to play two player Vs mode. Standard link cables can be used, or players can make use of Nintendo’s Wireless Links that came packaged with Pokemon. Even after the multiplayer competition is over, the gamer without the Dr. Mario> game pak can save the single player game into the systems RAM. But once the power is turned off, it will be erased. Dr. Wario is an unlockable GBA download in Wario World for GC, but it does not offer the multiplayer functions that this Classic NES game has.

Unlike the Classic NES Series of Pac-Man or Donkey Kong in comparison, Dr. Mario has supports real time head-to-head multiplayer. So there is reason to connect those link cables (or play through the wireless links) to compete with a friend instead of playing hotseat pass-the-console and compete for a high score.

Rating: 5/10

Dr. Mario & Planet Puzzle League

Developer: Intelligent Systems

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 1 (sends demo of either game to one connected GBA)

Dr. Mario & Planet Puzzle League on GBA is a compilation cart that features multi-cart only multiplayer.

There is no Single-Pak multiplayer option. However, a sample version of Dr. Mario or Planet Puzzle League can be sent to a connected GBA via link cable just like a Single-Pak game. After the game has been transferred to the empty GBA, the link cable can be removed and that GBA will hold that program until the power is shut off.

When Puzzle League is transferred, empty GBA players are given a treat as this is a full fledged version of the game complete with both Marathon and Garbage modes, full musical soundtrack, and bright colorful visuals. Unfortunately, there are not as many options available in this downloadable version of Dr. Mario. Here, the player can only adjust the Level and Speed of play; the player cannot swap between the Fever and Chill musical tracks like in the NES or Gameboy original. Both of these downloadable demo versions are single player only, unlike the rest of the games on this list.

Rating: can’t really rate this in comparison to the other games as it just transfers a single player only demo.

Droopy’s Tennis Open

Developer: Bit Managers

Publisher: LSP

Number of Player: 2

Droop’s Tennis Open is the only GBA tennis title to offer a Single-Pak link mode. Although you can play 2v2 doubles in multi-pak link mode, only 1v1 singles mode is available in the multi-boot option. With a standard shot and a lob, this is straight forward tennis. There are 6 playable character but all have the same stats. This Single-Pak multiplayer mode also features one of the longest load times that I have experience in doing all this Single-Pak research. Players do not need to reset the GBA after each match but still need to sit through the longer load times. However, a full reboot is needed if you want to switch courts. Player 2 is always in the far court too, which is a drag.

The B-tier cast of characters isn’t great but the gameplay is serviceable despite the limited amount of features. It is worth mentioning that Mario Power Tennis on GBA does NOT have a Single-Pak link mode so if you want your tennis fix with one cart, this is it.

Rating: 6/10

Egg Mania

Developer: HotGen

Publisher: Kemco

Number of Players: 2

While it isn’t your typical puzzle game, Egg Mania is worth a look. Players take control of an egg with human-like appendages. The screen is split into two sides, one for the player, and one for his opponent. Each side is filled to a specific height with destroyable blocks.

The objective is to throw bombs over to your opponent’s side and destroy his blocks. The first one to hit the water at the bottom of the screen loses, giving the game a Humpty-Dumpty effect. This may sound a little confusing, but you play a round, you will understand the gameplay. Fortunately, the game offers a solid multiboot option. Two players can go head-to-head in this action/puzzle game. Lively sprites, catchy music, with unique game play idea make this game worthy of time spent in your GBA’s cartridge slot. The initial load time is longer than average, but it is worth the wait.

Rating: 8/10

ESPN International Winter Sports 2002

Developer: Konami

Publisher: Konami

Number of Player: 2

ESPN International Winter Sports 2002 deserves credit for including a Single-Pak multiplayer feature for each of their included winter sports games. Unfortunately, none of the them are really that great but the worst part comes from the load times. Not only are the Single-Pak loads long, the game must be restarted each time a new game wants to be played. It is a hassle because the loading can actually take longer than some of the gameplay.

Ski Jumping K90 – hold L+R to jump off the line, build speed, then release the buttons as you take off. Use the d-pad to control the landing.

Ski Jumping K120 – is the same as K90 so not really sure why this was included as I couldn’t tell any differences.

Apline Skiing Downhill – a super choppy, bad Mode7 racer with delayed controls. Miss one target and get disqualified.

Free Style Skiing Moguls – tap L/R to build power then hit the proper button combo to do the trick.

Short Track 500 – just button mash the buttons to move as fast as possible. This race only last about 30 seconds.

Figure Skating – a straight up DDR clone. There are three musical tracks, aka routines, but they must be re-loaded if you want to play a new song.

Snowboarding G Slalom – Like Skiing Downhill but with a snowboard. It is easy to get disqualified so use the B button to break often.

Snowboarding Halfpipe – like a golf game, you need to stop the meter at certain times then hit the right button combo to perform the trick. Each run is composed of 6 tricks and is over before you know it.

Biathlon – This is probably the trickiest and most tedious game. Alternating between the d-pad and A button, you need to see stop a hard-to-see meter exactly on the red mark to gain speed, then the game cuts to a shooting section where you have to press the button when the cursor is over the target.

Luge – a top-down racer where you need to turn into each curve according to the arrow indicators. Miss and you’ll hilariously spin out and get yourself killed.

There are a lot of games available, which you think would offer great variety and replay value, but the horrible quality of life features hold back the experience. Turning off/on the GBA when each mini game wants to be loaded is just too tedious and time consuming in this instance. If you have the patience, each game is worth a shot but this is basically just a GBA version of classic Track & Field on NES, another Konami PowerPad title.

Rating: 5/10

EX Monoploy

Developer: Mobile 21

Publisher: Hasbro / Takara

Number of Players: 4

It is a shame this remained a Japanese exclusive because this is a crazy detailed Monoploy game. Not only is there an RPG overworld single-player campaign, the Single-Pak link mode is very impressive. The downside though, it is all in Japanese. If you don’t speak the language, it will be a struggle.

To reach the Multi-boot mode, click on the 3rd option on the main menu, then choose the 2nd option (the 1st option is hotseat multiplayer). The load time in long but it yields impressive results.

The host GBA will switch between the top-down full game board view but then switches to a detailed zoomed-in animation of the game piece moving along the board. In comparison, the connect GBA players will only see the zoomed out board on their GBAs. Also, only the host GBA will play music.

Each player gets to name their character, select a playing piece, and the amount of visual detail for a Single-Pak mode is staggering. The game also displays all the information you would ever want to know, like who owns what properties, current costs, and player turn. This might be one of the most detailed Single-Pak modes on GBA… but it is locked behind the language barrier. There is a lot of game here.

This game also made use of the GB Link service – a Japan exclusive feature that allowed players to connect their GBAs to their mobile phone and play online. Since this feature is long dead, playing linked multiplayer is the next best thing. Only a few handful of games supported this ahead-of-its-time feature.

Rating: 5/10 – if you speak Japanese, this would probably be a solid 8/10 but non-Japanese speaker will have a rough time fumbling through the menus. Either way, still a very impressive mode.

F-Zero: Climax (Japan exclusive)

Developer: Suzack

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Player: 4

F-Zero Climax is the 3rd and final title in the series to be released on GBA and it is a Japanese exclusive. Thanks to the dedicated work to passionate fans, this game has an English fan translation.

Like the previous F-Zero games on GBA, the single pak link mode is very limited and acts a brief demo at best. With only one track, Fire Field Rat Race, and one vehicle, there isn’t just to the multi-boot mode. In fact, this Fire Field course is only 3 laps long instead of 5 so players can finish the race in 1 minute. At least the lava background looks kind of cool.

Like the other F-Zero GBA games, there is only one track and one vehicle available so the experience is very limited and ultimately acts as a demo to the full game.

Rating: 4/10

F-Zero: GP Legend

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Player: 4

Like the first F-Zero for GBA, F-Zero GP Legend only gives gamers a taste of the full game by offering a single track. Big Blue Calm Sea is the only track that can be played with one game pak and each player takes control of a different colored Bird vehicle.

Like F-Zero: Maximum Velocity (see below), computer players will fill the empty spots of human players meaning that one or two computer racers will take part in the race depending corresponding to the number of human players. One thing to note about this single race is that you cannot die. If you lose all your energy, the game starts you back to the point of impact and you only lose a few seconds thanks to a respawn.

Rating: 4/10

F-Zero: Maximum Velocity

Developer: NDcube

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

Much like the limitations of Driven, F-Zero: Maximum Velocity supports four players on one track with only one vehicle. If you link multiple paks together, then players can play any track with any vehicle of choice.

This single pak mode was designed to give a small sample of the fun that could be had with multiple copies of the game. The game play is quite entertaining, but the severe lack of variety drops the score for this single pak link mode. This game does score a few more points due to the fact that it was the first game released for the GBA and it contains a multiboot function.

Rating: 4/10

Famista Advance (aka R.B.I. Baseball)

Developer: Namco

Publisher: Namco

Number of Players: 2

You have ever played Top Golf? Where you hit golf balls at targets for points? Well the Single-Pak link multiplayer mode in Famista Advance is basically Top Golf but with baseball.

This is actually a really creative mode because players do not need to worry about fielding, swapping pitchers or batters, or running the bases. It also works in favor of the limited RAM available in the GBA.

There are over a dozen teams available and the game randomly picks a pitcher and three batters for each player. The match takes place over 7 innings and the host player can decide who pitches/bats first. Then, one player pitches and the other bats. When batting, you get 3 strikes like normal but only one hit. If that ball doesn’t land on a target, you get nothing. There are over a dozen targets too. Hitting a target might get a home run, a double, a triple, and there are even targets that yield random results like turning all targets on the next swing into an instant home run or instant out.

The animation is also well done and the classic R.B.I. musical theme plays from both GBAs throughout. The newspaper conclusion screen is also a nice touch. This is a quality, fun 1-cart game that comes highly recommended.

Rating: 9/10

Frogger’s Adventures 2: The Lost Wand

Developer: Konami

Publisher: Konami

Number of Players: 4

Frogger Adventures 2: The Lost Wand offers a few modes of single pak play. Balloon is a game for two-four players. A balloon generator is placed at the middle of wide arena. Each frog must collect four different colored balloons and bring them back to his base. The key is opponents can steal balloons from you in real time. Reverse Tag means that the player who holds the balloon for 30 seconds first, wins.

What is cool about this game is that the screen displays everyone’s time with the balloon. This is great to know who to attack and devise other strategies. The first player to find his way through a maze in Race mode is the winner. This game makes heavy use of the “L” and “R” button rotation maneuver. Screwing over your opponents will be common in this game, as the only walkable pathway will often crumble under your own feet. Frogger 2 deserves some credit for offering 3 different multi-boot games but none of them are particularly great.

Rating: 5/10

Game & Watch Gallery 4

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 2

A couple classic Game & Watch games can be played with the use of a single game pak in Game & Watch Gallery 4 – Donkey Kong 3 and Boxing.

The best thing about playing these games are the unlockable stars you obtain. The more stars you have, the more Game & Watch games will be unlocked in the main game. These multiplayer games are not exactly filled with the most fun, but they help die-hard fans unlock all the extras. If you want to get everything in this game, you must link your systems.

DK3 pits two players in a tug-of-war style match by shooting water bubbles at each other, trying to push a fireball and a Boo to the other side. The Boo, when not facing the player, slowly moves forward just like in other Mario games whereas the fireball just moves up and down.

Boxing is a simple take on the 1v1 sport as each player can attack high/low, block high/low, or dodge by pressing in the opposite direction. Playing as Luigi, you can punch Waluigi directly in the face or in the groin area!

They are not really that fun and have limited replay value. But if you want to unlock everything in the game, you will need to play these multi-boot modes.

Rating: 4/10

Ganbare! Dodge Fighters (Japan exclusive)

Developer: Kamui

Publisher: Bandai

Number of Players: 4

This is a dodgeball title that features a one-cart multiplayer mode. Unfortunately, the Single-Pak mode is very limited and isn’t as good as Super Dodgeball on NES.

To get to the Single-Pak link option, choose the 3rd option on the main menu, then the 2nd option. I thought maybe the 4th option on this screen would unlock, perhaps, Bean Ball, but I just got an error message when tried to boot it up. So I am pretty sure only there is only a classic dodgeball option available in terms of the Single-Pak link.

This is classic Dodgeball with simple controls and no super moves. There are no options; the game just starts as soon as the long time is completed. Each match is limited to 5 minutes but it only takes a minute or two at max to finish a round. B throws and A passes. If a character gets knocked out, he moves to the outer perimeter on the opposing side so they can still accept passes. B also catches when on defense.

It is weird because when on defense, you cannot freely move. Instead, if you tap left, for example, all the characters automatically move left and stop whenever they want. So you cannot position yourself how you like. Also, the camera pans awkwardly with each throw so the defensive team cannot accurately judge timing and distance of the opposing throw, often resulting in hits instead of catches. When the game ends, there is a really dumb victory dance by the winning team and the game automatically boots back to the main menu in which Player 2 must restart (but P1 does not need to restart). The music is ok though. It is just a bummer there are no super moves and the L/R buttons do not do anything. This is basically Dodgeball-lite.

Even if you are a die hard dodgeball fan, this multiplayer mode is entirely skippable. Doesn’t help that everything is in Japanese too so English speaker will have a tough time navigating the menus.

Rating: 3/10

Godzilla: Domination

Developer: WayForward Technologies

Publisher: Infogrames

Number of Players: 4

Godzilla: Domination does not exactly have the best game play mechanics, but it is great to see the developers squeeze the experience into a single pak link option. Up to four players can compete in death match style while controlling a different Godzilla.

The play control is unresponsive, but the environment is still interactive with a solid amount of detail. The game definitely lacks in the gameplay department, but at least it tried really hard with this multiboot option.

Rating: 5/10

Guru Logi Champ (Japan exclusive)

Developer: Compile

Publisher: Compile

Number of Players: 4

This is a puzzle game in which the player needs to shoot blocks on certain positions from a grid. You know those block pushing puzzles in Zelda games? Where you have to push each one in a certain order to reach a ledge or chest? It is basically that from a top-down Excel-like spreadsheet.

The Single-Pak link mode is a race to see who can complete each puzzle the fastest. The game just gives you a stage, you complete it, and move onto the next so you don’t really know what you are going to get. However, it is a fun little puzzle game that you don’t need to know Japanese to play and enjoy.

Rating: 8/10

Hardcore Pool

Developer: Frontline Studios

Publisher: Neko Entertainment

Number of Players: 4

Up to four players can compete in 8-ball or 9-ball gameplay modes. Although there are 8 characters to select, they all play the same and act as simple avatars. There are also 6 tables available each sporting their own visual theme. For a pool game, it is pretty straight forward – line up your shot and use up/down to adjust power. Thoughtfully, a tap of the R button displays the target balls you’ll want to hit.

The physics are a little wonky though. Ricocheted balls always launch at a much higher speed than anticipated but at least the cursor gives you an idea of the cue ball’s direction. The best part is the “you’re a loser” quote at the conclusion of the game – hilarious. Each character is also a stereotype which is humorous in itself… except for Kowalski! That dude is a beast and carries a strong Polish last name.</p>

The ball physics are also rather bouncy. The cast of characters are also pretty ridiculous too.

Rating: 6/10

Isseki Hacchou: Kore 1-pon de 8 Shurui!

Developer: Konami

Publisher: Konami

Number of Players: 4

A Japan exclusive card game compilation that contains 8 varied card games, English speakers can fumble through the menu to still have a fun multiplayer experience by only needing one cartridge. The best part? Players do not need to restart the GBAs whenever a new game is played. Also, games can be switched at any time and load times are very fast.

There is even music for players to enjoy and the control interface, like in the Speed card game, is very intuitive. However, English speakers will struggle with the first 4 card games as Yakuman and Hanafuda is difficult to understand without knowing the language and rules prior to playing.

Rating: 7/10

Ice Climber (Classic NES Series)

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 2 (Link cable and Wireless Link Support)

It is kind of strange that Nintendo would release this game on a stand along GBA cartridge considering Animal Crossing players could play it for free once unlocked. Also, if played through GC’s Animal Crossing, Ice Climber could be played through the television or downloaded to the GBA’s RAM. Ice Climber was even released as e-Reader cards which could be bought for under five dollars. However, the Animal Crossing and e-Reader version does not support two-player link mode.

Nintendo went one step ahead and made this GBA version’s two player mode single pak link with Wireless Link support. Fans of this game should know that the screen is once again cropped slightly due to the screen resolution of the GBA but new comers will not notice any difference. Laying down $20 bucks for this classic game is a steep price to pay considering it was free with Animal Crossing but at least this version supports 2 players, the best way to play Ice Climber.

Rating: 5/10

Jazz Jackrabbit

Developer: Game Titan

Publisher: Jaleco

Number of Players: 4

The popular PC bunny has bounced his way over to the GBA and added a decent multiboot option. Up to four players can join in and compete in death match mode. The game does not have any music and single-pak stages become unlocked when you advance in the single player campaign.

Playing 1-v-1 can be pretty lame so it is recommended with play with 3-4 players to get the most enjoyment. Jazz Jackrabbit on GBA also has an intuitive aiming system. Instead of holding down a button to aim in place, the player needs to hold Up on the d-pad, then quarter circle downward like through a Ryu fireball to aim in place in 45 degree angles. It is one of those things that is so simple and works so well. Shame more games have not stolen this idea. But Jazz’s multiboot mode is pretty straightforward and simple.

Not bad but not great. Just a bit plain. At least the load times are fast and you don’t need to restart when switching stages.

Rating: 5/10

Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland

Developer: Hal Laboratories

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

Kirby’s first GBA game has three different single pak link modes all compatible for up to four players here in Kirby Nightmare in Dream Land. Quickdraw is a simple game that stems itself from an old west theme. Patience and a fast eye are the best qualities to have for this game. An “!” will appear between two characters and whoever presses “A” first will win. However, if you jump the gun and press “A” before the “!” appears, you will lose. It is very simple, and very plain.

The faster paced Bomb Toss is a little bit more entertaining than Quickdraw because four players are on the same screen at the same time. Players must hit a flying bomb out of the air with a frying pan Hot Potato style. If you swing too early or too late, you blow up. The speed of the bomb increases with every successful hit.

Kirby’s Air Grind is probably the best game out of the three. Four different colored Kirbys will race to the finish. Each Kirby will be traveling on a Warp Star like how a skateboarder grinds on a railing. If the “A” button is held down, then Kirby goes faster, but if “A” is held while traversing over a black portion of the rail, then Kirby will sustain a time consuming penalty.

Each game is very simple as only the “A” button is used in every game. You won’t even have to use the D-pad. Because these games are ridiculously basic in design, they lack in entertainment. These games are not the best single pak link games by any means, but it is better than having nothing at all. Play this game for the single player and not the multiplayer.

Rating: 5/10

Kirby and the Amazing Mirror

Developer: Hal Laboratories

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

Much like Kirby Nightmare in Dreamland, the Kirby and the Amazing Mirror offers the same type of super simplistic mini single pak games for four players. Speed Eaters acts the same way as Quickdraw did in the previous Kirby game. All four different colored Kirbys sit around a table and wait for a “!!” to appear. The first person to hit the “A” button will suck up the most food. The person who fills up first, wins. Speed Eaters is better than Quickdraw because all four players play at once.

Crackity Hack is something a little new. All four Kirby’s build up power, similar to the swing meter in any golf game, and line up a cursor to crack the earth. The Kirby who makes the biggest crack wins. Simple.

Kirby Wave Ride is similar to Kirby’s Air Grind. Once again, players race on warp stars but ride waves instead of railings. Small ramps are scattered throughout the level and a boost jump can be performed if the “A” button is hit at the appropriate time.

While Amazing Mirror’s single pak games are slightly more entertaining that Nightmare in Dreamland, they still contain the same theme of being very simplistic where any younger child could enjoy.

Rating: 6/10

Konami Collector’s Series: Arcade Advanced

Developer: Konami Hawaii

Publisher: Konami

Number of Players: 2

Konami Collector’s Series: Arcade Advance features six classic Konami games. Four of these six games feature single-pak link support. Frogger, Time Pilot, Yie Ar Kung Fu, and Rush’n Attack all support two players. These games, especially Rush’n Attack, probably have the longest load times of any GBA multiboot option. Because of only using one game pak, each game loses a little something in the transition. Graphics, options, or lack of levels have been abolished to save on space. You can however, link up two game paks to eliminate these load times. If everyone owns a game pak, then more levels and options will also become available.

Frogger has two players doing the whole frenemy thing as you work together to get 5 frogs into the slots at the top of the screen but the player with the higher score at the end wins. Time Pilot is also unique because both players player their own individual game. Player 1, for example, cannot shoot down Player 2 since the other player doesn’t enter each player’s game. The higher score wins.

The character roster in Yie Ar Kung Fu is large and the winner is decided in a single round so gameplay is faster paced even though this is a primitive fighting game.

The single-pak link mode in Rush’n Attack is also unique because the one playable stage was created just for the multiboot mode. Like Frogger, players work together to reach the end but the higher scoring player is declared the winner. Even with limited replay value, these two-player games from one cartridge are pretty fun. Just keep in mind, Player 2 will need to restart the GBA when switching games (Player 1 just boots back to the main menu so it is easy to use).

Rating: 7/10

Kuru Kuru Kururin (Japan & European exclusive)

Developer: Eighting

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

From the main menu, the Vs mode multiplayer option in Kuru Kuru Kururin is grayed out until a second GBA is connected via a link cable and powered on. But when connected, up to 4 players can compete in a race to the finish with a wealth of available options. First, players can determine if they want to play a 3, 5, or 7 game set, or even participate in a marathon. There is a total of 50 available stages, each with varying difficulty and length. Then, acting as a handicap system, each player can adjust the size of their propeller vehicle, smaller sizes making it easier to navigate each track, as well as select the number of hearts, which act as hit points, available up to three. If your vehicle touches any part of the environment, one heart is lost. Lose all hearts and the player is sent back to the beginning. The game keeps track of time until a winner crosses the finish line. Some tracks last only a few seconds but others could take a couple minutes depending on the skill of the player.

Kuru Kuru Kururin also stands out because of the colorful and fluid animation. The game also loads instantly, there is no lag, and even supports a full soundtrack – features many single pak link titles forego or neglect. The game also keeps a tally of wins and players can quit back to the main menu at any time without having to fully power off the console. There is a lot of game here and is one of the better single cart multiplayer options.

Rating: 9/10

Kururin Paradise (Japan exclusive)

Developer: Eighting

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

Kururin Paradise, the sequel to Kuru Kuru Kururin, is another stellar GBA game. The simplistic fun is amplified in this release as it not only includes 30 race-to-the-finish stages, it also includes 4 different mini-games for up to four players. This is a Japan exclusive title but you don’t need to know Japanese to play it. Just click the second option when GBAs are connected via link cable to play the Single-Pak link mode.

The race mode is just like the original where each player can adjust the length of the ship and 1-3 lives and plays just as smoothly – there are no load times! However, three of the four included mini games are actually really fun.

The first mini game has each player using their propeller ship to collect these bug things scattered throughout the stage. Die and your counts decreases.

The next mini game is a really fun spin on classic Warlords/Pong. Each player has to defende their quarter of the board from incoming balls. Tapping a button flicks the ship to knock the ball, like a baseball bat. This is probably my personal fave out of the four.

The third mini game, while not terrible, is just odd for this game. The game shows a picture of one of the penguins and you have to scan the gameboard find it. Move your ship over it and press the button to earn a point. It has nothing to do with Kuru Kuru so it is rather odd. Not bad. Just really strange and out of place.

Finally, the last mode is basically Capture The Flag. Somewhere on the gameboard is a item. Grab it and bring it back to base. Die along the way and you’ll lose it.

These mini games are super creative and well designed. The best part? No load times! The soundtrack and colorful visuals are also well done.

Rating: 10/10

Licca-chan no Oshare Nikki

Developer: Marvelous

Publisher: Marvelous

Number of Players: 2

This Japan exclusive Barbie dress up sim has the most bizarre Single-Pak link multiplayer mode. Instead of playing a game, players instead communicate via smartphone-like text messages. Emojis are even included.

I guess this essentially is PictoChat before PictoChat, but why would anyone communicate with way when the other linked player is literally one foot away and tethered with a link cable. It doesn’t really serve a purpose but I guess it gets some recoginition for being so different and unusual. Unfortunately, since this is limited to text-only, players cannot draw immature images. Bummer!

Rating: 2/10

Mahjong Police/Keiji

Developer: Hudson

Publisher: Hudson

Number of Players: 4

This is another Japanese exclusive Mahjong game which means I have no idea what is happening.

Even though I don’t understand the rules of this tile-based board game, it is still appreciated thanks to quick load times, AI bots will the slots of missing humands, and the music is pretty good. The visuals also are higher quality than expected thanks to the ability to scroll the screen and score tallies are displayed with the tap of a button. If you know how to play and understand Japanese, this might not be so bad. The anime presentation is also well done.

Rating: 3/10 (but this score would be higher if you know how to play competitive Mahjong)

Mario and Luigi SuperStar Saga (also see the other main Mario games below)

Developer: Alpha Dream

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

(Note: See Super Mario Advance: Super Mario 2, Super Mario Advance 2: Super Mario World, Super Mario Advance 3: Yoshi’s Island, and Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros 3 for more info about the single pak link.)

The goal is simple, grab five coins or be the last one standing. Players must kill different types of enemies by knocking the ground underneath their feet or by hitting the limited POW box. Once temporarily knocked out, the player must then run over the dizzy enemy carcasses before they reawaken. Then a coin will appear from one of the pipes on the top of the screen.

While this game does nothing new, it is still entertaining especially with four players. However, SuperStar Saga had a few mini games throughout the main single player adventure. Why couldn’t these games also have a multiboot option?

Rating: 8/10

Mario Kart Super Circuit

Developer: Intelligent Systems

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

Any Mario Kart fan knows that the multiplayer option is just as important as the single player. Mario Kart Super Circuit has one of the best single pak link options for GBA. Up to four players can compete on four classic SNES tracks with each player playing as a different colored Yoshi.

There is a slight drop in frame rate and character animations because the game is keeping track of some hefty Mode 7 graphics, but it can be excused due to the fact that the game is a blast to play thanks to the arcadey touch and unforgettable weapons. Of course the multi-pak option is best but you get a fair amount of content by just having one copy of the game.

Mario Kart Super Circuit offers a quality single-pak mode because players do not need to restart their GBAs, load times are fast, and there is music and weapons. Granted, it is the same musical track for each stage but there is still detail here in this multi-boot mode.

Rating: 7/10

Mario Party Advance

Developer: Hudson Soft

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

The Mario Party series is based entirely around multi-player so it would be weird if link cables were not involved in this handheld edition.

There are several Single-Pak linkable mini games called “Duel Games.” Here is a list.

Tank Down – is basically like 2-player Atari tank Combat only there is a fog of war. If you get shot, you go flying back into the fog of war so your opponent can’t spawn kill you. You can also hold down the attack button to warm up a bigger shot for more damage and to destroy certain barricades on the stage.

Hammergeddon – this is basically hammer bro versus hammer bro as you throw hammers at each other. It is pretty simple since you can only jump and toss your arcing hammers. I would like to see this as a full multiplayer mode at some point in the future.

Stair Scare – this is litearlly a button masher. Tapping “A” makes you jump to the next step on a staircase that is constantly falling. The player that holds out longer will win. Game is over when that first player falls off.

Chicken! – this is a simple game as you need to tap “A” to get out of the way of a falling thromp. Don’t get crushed! This is one of the worst mini games available here in the Single-Pak mode.

Chainsaw – each player needs to alternate tapping the shoulder buttons. The goal is to cut through the chain before your opponent to drop a thwomp on their head. However, go to fast and you’ll get tired and lose precious time. This mini game only takes like 15-20 seconds.

VolleyBomb – instead of hitting a volleyball back and forth, players lob a bomb-omb. If you miss, you take damage. If the rally goes too long, it will eventually explode and caught damage to the player on that side. Kind of fun, actually.

Koopa Kurl – using koopa shells, this is classic Curling or Shuffleboard, where you need to slide your shell onto specific spots to earn points. The shells are very bouncy so hitting a shell will cause it bounce wildly so there is a bit of a random, but fun, element to it. Multiple tosses for each round.

Slammer – this game is confusing at first but you need to wait and see who’s character portrait is displayed. Depening, you need to hit “A” to attack, or “B” to defend. This game is entire based on reaction and it isn’t that great.

It is also possible to “giveaway” a simple and pointless app or Gaddget – that is Gaddget with two “d’s”for Professor E.Gadd, to other linked players. Gaddgets are stupid micro apps like the early days of the iPhone store. For example, the candle Gaddget ignites the flame on a candle stick (just a candle burning animation). Or you can watch hourglasses fill, then hit “A” to flip them over. There is a counting sheep one too, where sheep just bounce over a fence and you are supposed to count them. These are pointless, silly things that are like curious toy time wasters. I can’t really see anyone taking these seriously but still think they are cool that they are there even though they serve no purpose and don’t do anything. They are creative though.

The sprite work, sound track, and animations are stellar though. This is a brillant looking game. Well done.

Rating: 7/10 but this would easily be an 8 if you didn’t have to restart the GBA every time.

MicroMachines

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: Codemasters

Number of Players: 4

There are two main problems with the 4-player Single-Pak link mode found in Micro Machines on GBA. First, the game only loads one track so if you want to switch courses or vehicles, all players need to restart their GBAs (including Player 1). The load time is also long so players will need a ton of patience if this multiplayer mode is played.

The second issue comes from the opponent AI. In short, the AI will smoke any human player every time. Thanks to the floaty controls, do not be surprised if AI racers lap you. The Mario Kart-like weapons sound fun on paper but will not make a difference if you cannot complete basic turns and the AI plays perfectly. This is easily the most tedious Single-Pak link mode I have played.

Rating: 2/10

Minna no Soft Series: Happy Trump 20

Developer: Kouyousha

Publisher: Success

Number of Players: 4

With a total of 16 Single-Pak linkable card games to play with 4 players, there is plenty of replay value packed in this cartridge. War. Hold’em. Poker. Hearts. Some Chicken game. Rummy. Doban. Speed. And more are all playable after only needing to load the game one time. Initially loading the multiboot program into empty GBA take a while, about 1 minute, but easily being able to back out and start a new card game almost instantly is a great quality of life feature. This game is also really Japanese right down to the kid with the large hanging snot from his nose.

While you don’t need to know Japanese to understand the playing cards, navigating the menu and ruleset is a little tricky without knowing the language. However, American players can enjoy Ultimate Card Games instead (see below).

Rating: 7/10

Minna no Soft Series: Tetris Advance

Developer: Success

Publisher: Success

Number of Players:

There are two Single-Pak linkable multiplayer modes for 4 players: VS-Standard and VS-Arranged.

Both are essentially the same Tetris experience only Arranged is more based around time. For example, if choose to play a 5-minute match but get a game over around the 3 minute mark, you restart and keep playing until the full 5-minutes are expired.

But this is a quality Tetris game. There is no music but the sound effects help carry the experience. Multiple speed are available. Each player can see the height of the opponent’s well via the indicator on the side. Moving the pieces is fluid and the falling away animation of completed lines is nice. You can hold a piece by tapping the shoulder button. Quick drop is available by pressing UP on the d-pad. And you can see 6 pieces into the future.

You must restart the GBA’s if you want to switch between the Standard and Arranged modes and there is no pause feature but considering that the GBA is sorely lacking the Single-Pak Tetris department (American GBA players didn’t receive a Single-Pak linkable Tetris game), this is a decent Tetris game even though there are not many gameplay options. Too bad it was limited to Japan.

Rating: 8/10

Monster Gate

Developer: Konami

Publisher: Konami

Number of Players: 4

Monster Gate is a Japan exclusive top-down roguelite that has a Single-Pak link multiplayer unlike any other on the system. There are not many rogue-like titles on GBA, let alone one that has a multiboot mode.

There is one mode available – Race Mode. The first player to venture through 5 floors and touch the gem is declared the winner. Just like any rogue game, all movement is tile based and each action is matched by enemies. “A” attacks but the “L” button brings up the card menu which act as magic. The player will regenerate some MP when walking into each new room so the game encourages use of these magic attacks. New cards/magic can be found randomly by picking up cards.

Monster Gate and Monster Gate 2 deserve a lot of credit because there isn’t anything quite like this multiplayer mode on GBA. The game even has music and 3 difficulty settings. It is both fun and impressive. Plus, you don’t need to know Japanese to play it. The sequel is exactly the same as this first game only with some slightly updated sprites and magic attacks.

Rating: 8/10

Monster Gate 2: Dai Inaru Dungeon

Developer: Konami

Publisher: Konami

Number of Players: 4

The Single-Pak link multiplayer mode in Monster Gate 2 is almost exactly the same as the multiboot mode found in Monster Gate 2 only with a new playable character and some new magic abilities. See the listing above.

Rating: 8/10

Morita Shogi Advance

Developer:

Publisher:

Number of Players: 2

Even though I do not know how to play Shogi, I can still see that care and quality has been put into this early Japanese exclusive GBA game. Also, it was also one of the few titles to take advantage of the online GB Mobile link option.

This Chess-like simulator features a classic Japanese soundtrack and even voice sample, something I think no other Single-Pak game offers. It is a little difficult to distinguish the different pieces on the board due to their size but Shogi fans will probably want to check this out. English speakers who do not understand the rules prior to firing up the Single-Pak mode will be lost, unfortunately. But there is some quality here.

Rating: 3/10 (but this score would be higher if you understand the rules and language.)

Motocross Maniacs Advance

Developer: Konami Hawaii

Publisher: Konami

Number of Players: 4

Motocross Maniacs Advance takes the balancing mechanic of the Trials games, mixes with the arcadeyness and side perspective of Excitebike, and tosses in some Mario Kart-ish weaponry (in the single player game at least). Touching the d-pad while jumping will usually result in a crash so it is usually best to try and not perform tricks when in the air. There are three Single-Pak link mulitplayer modes and they are all pretty bad. In fact, it takes longer to load the game into empty GBAs than it takes to play them.

Bomb Tag is a game where you have to pass other players to give them the bomb. If the bomb goes off when you are holding it, you lose. Zombie Attack as you boosting into cardboard zombies to earn points but if you can just hold “A” and tap the boost “B” button to score the highest amount of points everytime. Hidden Lab is pretty weak as you just have to collect stars while trying to jump over frozen penguins on a conveyor belt – this is the worst of the three. Even if the control scheme was tightened up, these 3 SPM games are not worth your time or the hassle of connecting systems with link cables.

Rating: 3/10

Mr. Driller Ace: Fushigi na Pacteria

Developer: Namco

Publisher: Namco

Number of Players: 4

This Japan-exclusive Mr. Driller sequel has a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode that supports 4 players.

Each match is limited to a 200m race-to-the-finish outfitted with typical Mr. Driller gameplay. Using either the “A” or “B” button, players drill downward 1 meter at a time until each player hits the 200m mark. First to reach the end wins. All players will receive a point total depending on their finishing placement. So if you play more than one game in a row, this cumulative point total tallies for each player if you wanted to compete over a number of races.

If you die by having a block fall on you or if you suffocate, the death animation just takes time from the clock. You will respawn at the point of death with an infinite number of lives. All players must finish before the game ends and you see the tally screen. Also, music only plays from the host GBA and if Player 1 finishes first, the music will stop while the remaining players must finish in silence.

It is Mr. Driller. So the gameplay is fun and simple but it is very limited with no options and only a 200m match available. Like the F-Zero GBA games, the multi-boot mode acts like a demo to entice players to buy and link the full game.

Rating: 5/10

NASCAR Heat 2002

Developer: Crawfish

Publisher: Infogrames

Number of Players: 4

Using the same engine as Driven, NASCAR Heat 2002 lets players race through one track in one type of stock car.

There is no music, only the same annoying hum of the engine. The car model itself looks well detailed even though every car on the track is the same color. The car model rotates nicely as turns are made to provide a fluid motion. However, the game just is not fun. In fact, it is really boring as there are no options or any type of variety. Just like Driven, stay away from this game.

Rating: 2/10

NGT: Next Generation Tennis (Roland Garros: French Open 2002 EU)

Developer: Wanado

Publisher: Wanado

Number of Players: 4

Shortly after I made my Droopy’s Tennis Open Single-Pak link video, I realized that there is one more GBA tennis game that offers a multi-boot mode. NGT: Next Generation Tennis was a European exclusive tennis sim that allows for multiplayer gaming by only needing one copy of the game.

You cannot pick a character or a court but the gameplay is still fun thanks to the fluid framerate and fast pace of play.

RATING: 7/10

Nonono Puzzle Chalien

Developer: Creatures/Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 2

Sequel to Chee-Chai Alien, a Japan-exclusive Gameboy Color game that used the Rumble Pak (which I covered in my GBC Rumble Pak video here), Nonono Puzzle Chalien has a super simple presentation but rather creative and simple gameplay.

This puzzle game tasks players will making matches of the colored number pieces on the gameboard. For example, to remove the “3” pieces, the player need to align 3 threes using a cursor to rotate pieces clockwise or counterclockwise. By making combos, bomb pieces will be sent to your opponent’s side. If the opponent doesn’t make a match to re-send the bomb like a game of volleyball, then damage will be taken. Take enough damage and your opponent will win.

Only composed of colored cirlces imprinted with a number, the presentation could be simplier. In fact, Tetris has more visuals than this game. However, the matching concept in combination with the cursor control is rather creative and does a lot with a little. My only complain is that matches can take a while, especially if you compete with another seasoned player. Still, not a bad little Single-Pak mode even though there are no gameplay options to adjust.

RATING: 7/10

Ochaken no Heya (aka Tea Puppy)

Developer: Sega Toys

Publisher: MTO

Number of Players: 4

This Japan-exclusive GBA game is sort of a mix between a simplified version of Animal Crossing with a playing card compilation.

In the main game, you play card games to unlock furniture and decorations for your house that your puppy can enjoy by winning different types of card games. The Single Pak link mode let’s players play this assortment of playing card games.

There are 6 games in total from Poker, to simple matching, to stacking games. This Single-Pak mode is handled a little differently as all 6 games are loaded into standby GBA at once. Meaning, the initial load time is much longer than the typical multiboot mode but now players can freely switch between games without needing to restart.

In terms of gameplay, it isn’t much different than other card game compilations and you don’t really need to know Japanese if you know how to already play these games.

RATING: 5/10

Pac-Mac (Classic NES Series)

Developer: Namco

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 2 (Link cable and Wireless Link support)

There is not much to say about this one. This GBA game is a full screen version of Pac-Man but unlike other versions, it saves high scores. And there are no mini games, like the GBC Pac-Man Special Color Edition.

This Classic NES Series game supports both the standard link cables or Nintendo’s Wireless links that were originally packaged with some Pokemon games. On the plus side, this game can also be played by passing the GBA back and forth when one player’s turn is over.

Rating: 2/10

Pinky & The Brain: The Master Plan

Developer: Warthog

Publisher: Swing

Number of Players: 4

There are five Single-Pak linkable stages but they are all pretty much the same. It is a little strange because you need to pick the game and the playable character for each player before the game gets transferred.

There are two Brain characters that can double jump and the two Pinky characters that have one bigger single jump if the button is held. The goal is to play Keep-Away by holding a piece of cheese longer than your opponent. A 2-minute timer constantly decreases but holding the cheese will pause it. The player who holds onto the cheese the longest will win.

You can cause your opponent to drop the cheese by jumping on their head or using of the few items available, like shooting him with the pop-gun or grabbing the iron that causes the cheese to instantly drop. It is another bland licensed IP that is pretty similar to Woody Woodpecker 5 (see below). At least there is music although it is weird and doesn’t fit the gameplay.

RATING: 3/10

Puyo Pop

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: THQ

Number of Players: 4

Puyo Pop offers a great multiplayer option. Unlike Tetris or Egg Mania, Puyo Pop lets four players into the fray. The object of the game is to line up different colored blobs into sets of four. Once four of the same color blobs are touching, they disappear. Players send blank colored blobs to their opponent’s screen by creating chains, or combos. The more combos you create, the more pieces fall.

Players of SNES’s Kirby’s Avalanche will understand the game play elements. The single pak option does not offer all the fancy sprites and power-ups that a multi-cart link would, but many options are still available. The speed can be set before each match, the screen is colorful, the music is catchy, and the game play is fun. Puyo Pop is one of the best single pak links available on GBA. Plus, it is four player compatible.

Rating: 9/10

Puyo Pop Fever

Developer: Sega, Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega/THQ

Number of Players: 4

Like Puyo Pop, Puyo Pop Fever is more of the same only better. Once again, there are two Single-Pak link modes: Double Puyo which is for 2 players and fills the screen accordingly, and Everybody Puyo which is the 2-4 player mode in which you can play every man for himself or can assign teams in any configuration. AI will fill the slots of missing humans too.

Rules can also be adjusted, animation is fluid, the soundtrack is great, and there are over a dozen selectable character each with their own puyo layout. The “fever” mode means players have the chance to decimate their opponents if they can build their combo meter high enough. Once in Fever mode, the player is presented with a puzzle; if you can drop the one piece in the right location to create a massive chain reaction, you can punish your foes. The big Puyo pieces and combo Puyo pieces are also here.

Like the original, this is a solid puzzle game and the Single-Pak multiplayer mode is great. Too bad it was never released in America (although the DS got a port with 8-player Single-Card Wireless Download Play).

RATING: 10/10

Rampage Puzzle Attack

Developer: Ninai Games

Publisher: Midway

Number of Players: 2

Rampage Puzzle Attack is a game that came out of nowhere and surprised everyone who played it. It is not typical to see the Rampage monsters in a puzzle game, but in this game, it works. The closest type of puzzle that this game can be compared to is Capcom’s Puzzle Fighter with a mix of Puyo Pop.

A row of blocks at the top of the screen can be dropped in pairs in any order the player chooses. If any amount of colored blocks touch the same colored gem, they will disappear. The two player multiboot option does not have all the graphical flair as the single player, but it is a fun game to play with a friend.

Rating: 7/10

Rayman 3

Developer: Ubi Soft

Publisher: Ubi Soft

Number of Players: 2

Ubi Soft managed to put a lot of extras into this GBA cart. Not only can you link Rayman 3 to the GC version for extras, but there is also a multicart and singlecart link option. The single pak link mode is a little bit creative. The closest thing to describe this game is to compare it with the classic game Asteroids. Each player takes control of a Rayman who is piloting a spacecraft. This spacecraft can boost around the stage like the ship in Asteroids.

The goal of the game is to kill your opponent five times with your ship’s cannon. There are a few power-ups laying around the level to aid the player who collects them. The biggest downfall about this game is that it is only for two players and there is no music. Simple and repetitive sound effects really stand out when there is no music and this type of death match mode would have worked really well with four players. Not a bad multiboot game, but the lack of variation and number of players loses replayability.

Not sure why an Asteroids clone was chosen for a multi-boot mode here. You would think there would be some type of platforming segment instead. This out-of-place mini game isn’t that fun either.

Rating: 4/10

Revenge of the Smurfs (PAL exclusive)

Developer: Bit Managers

Publisher: Infograms

Number of Players: 4

Revenge of the Smurfs was only released in PAL regions most likely because this IP was more popular in that terrirory in 2002. Plus, just look at that sly, devious expression on that box art!

There are a few Single-Pak multiplayer mini games available but only one is available when the game first loads. You’ll need to complete the single player campaign to unlock the rest or input the correct password at the main menu.

The first and default mini game is a sort of Frogger clone where each smurf (all smurfs share the same sprite so they all look exactly the same) but jump up the screen across a moving river on left-moving logs to reach the far side, grab a berry by hitting the “R” button, then jump back down the screen and place it in your basket, again hitting “R” to drop it. There is an occassional porcupine and fish as obstacles that get in your way. Without music or a true challenge, this is an entirely skippable mini game.

The 2nd mini game is like a side scrolling version of Donkey Kong 3 as you need to keep bugs away fromo the Smurf berries by spraying them. The bugs come from off screen so gameplay is rather annoying and unfair.

The 3rd minig game has the Smurf jumping on bobbing apples. The goal is to collect falling nuts and cakes while avoid gift boxes that explode. Why are gifts the bad thing to collect? Makes no sense.

The 4th mini game is sort of like Balloon Fight’s Balloon Trip mode where you fly to the left, picking up stars along the way. You need to mash the “B” button to keep momentum going forward and there are air puffs that give you a boost of speed. When playing this mini game in single player, there are birds that cause you harm but are missing when in this Single Pak mode.

The final mini game has the smurfs throwing those exploding gift boxes at the vulture that flies over head. In order to nail this moving bird, you need to cook the present like a grenade otherwise the timing won’t work.

None of these games are fun and the non-host player(s) need to restart their GBAs if you want to switch games. This, in combination with the fact that you need to unlock the games using a code, makes for a clusmy experience.

Rating: 3/10

Robopon 2: Ring Version and Cross Version

Developer: Red Company

Publisher: Atlus

Number of Players: 4

Robopon 2 Ring and Cross Versions have the same Single-Pak Link multiplayer mode that supports 4 simulataneous players.

Called Panel Attack, this mode is essential classic Pipe Dream but instead of using tubes to guide goo in a specific direction, players slide tiles to move a damaging skull towards your enemy’s base tile. However, if you fail to move the skull to a new panel, you will take damage. It takes the skull about 5 seconds to move through a tile so players need to be quick.

It isn’t much different from those sliding picture puzzles you played with when you were a kid. You know, the ones where you have to slide one tile at a time to complete a picture? If you own this most obscure GBA sequel, I said give this Single-Pak link mode a shot even though you won’t want to play more than one round.

Rating: 4/10

Rugrats: I Gotta Go Party

Developer: Eurocom

Publisher: THQ

Number of Players: 4

A mini game compilation like Mario Party, there are 5 mindless Single-Pak playable games for 4 players.

Match-Up is a 4×4 grid and you have to flip cards to find a match. The game is limited to 45 second rounds which is barely enough time to complete all matches if you are quick. Nothing special here.

Breaking Blocks is a weird Match-2 puzzle game. The board is filled with Rugrat icons. If you click on two or more of the same pieces, they will disappear causing the other pieces to fall and take their place. The player who clears the most blocks at the end will earn the most points and win. Nothing great here either.

Phil’s Mud Pies has the player putting together three gross ingredients to make a gross sandwich. Pressing the D-Pad will add worms, B button is used to add grass, and A is for mud. Just follow the props and make as many sandwichs in the 45 second time limited. Not fun.

Worm-Mazing is a Pipe Dream clone. Using the baby bottle cursor and should buttons, the player needs to guide a worm from the entrance to the exit before your opponents. It isn’t great either.

Which Piece Fits is probably the worst of the bunch. The player needs to place puzzle pieces onto the board before time runs out. Pieces must be rotated with the shoulder buttons. Since there is only one puzzle available, a teddy bear, there is no replay value.

While none of these games are fun or must plays, it deserves some recognition due to the bright, colorful visuals that are well animated. The soundtrack is also repetitve but it sort of feels like you are playing a brief segment of the TV show.

Rating: 2/10

Saibara Rieko no Dendou Mahjong

Developer: Media Rings

Publisher: Media Rings

Number of Players: 4

Another Japanese exclusive Mahjong game that supports 4 players from one cartridge.

It is really no better or different than Mahjong Police or Dokodemo Taikyoku: Yakuman Advance. If you don’t know how to play this domino-like board game, you will be completely lost like me. But at least there are 3 music tracks that emit from the host GBA only and there are two different perspectives available by tapping the “L” button.

Rating: 2/10 (but might be a little higher if you know how to play Mahjong)

Shanghai Advance

Developer: Sunsoft

Publisher: Sunsoft

Number of Players: 4

Also known as Taipei, Shanghai Advance features a co-op yet competitive Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for up to 4 players.

Due to the screen size and small tiles, this game is difficult to play on actual Gameboy Advance hardware but made much easier when playing on a Gameboy Player. Still, it is a simple, fun way to clear some tiles with a connected partner.

Rating: 5/10

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Children – Puzzle de Call!

Developer: Atlus, Suzak

Publisher: Atlus

Number of Players: 4

A 4-player Sokoban race-to-the-finish, each player controls a different color tiger-thing and try to make it to the end of the stage before your opponent.

Like any good block pusher, you can only push the blocks; you cannot pull them. Before each match, the host will determine the number of levels to complete from 1-30. For example, if you select 3, each player needs to clear 3 rooms to reach the finish line. However, stages are randomly determinded and are composed of varying difficulty.

In time, players will start to memorize the solutions to the 30 available puzzle designs so replay value is eventually limited, but the fun is high while it lasts and deserves some credit for being a different type of Single-Pak experience.

Rating: 6/10

Shrek: Hassle at the Castle

Developer: Tose

Publisher: TDK Mediactive

Number of Players: 4

Surprisingly, the makers of this very bad platformer decided to add a four player multiboot mode here in Shrek: Hassle at the Castle. Each player will take control of one character from the Shrek movie while trying to collect the most tokens.

There is only one level in single pak link mode, limiting variation but the bottom line is, the game is not fun. It is strange because the single player is so bad, I’m not sure why anyone would want to play the multiplayer.

This is basically the same gameplay as classic Mario Bros. with the goal of attacking your opponents while grabbing coins from fallen enemies. The only difference is Shrek isn’t fun. Go fire up any of the Mario GBA games instead.

Rating: 3/10

Silent Scope

Developer: Konami

Publisher: Konami

Number of Players: 4

Instead of shooting each other in this GBA version of Silent Scope, players compete in a balloon shoot. Once the time limit has been set, each player will try to shoot as many balloons as they can before time runs out.

Bonus points are awarded for stringing colored combos together as well as shooting smaller balloons. The game sounds simple, but it is actually decently fun to play a couple rounds although it is a bummer there is no music in the multi-boot mode.

Rating: 6/10

Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 1: The Table Game Collection

Developer: Access

Publisher: D3 Publisher

Number of Players: 4

The first game in this Japan exclusive series feature 4 single-pak linkable multiplayer games: Mahjong, Othello, Shogi, and Hanafuda.

Unfortunately, players need to restart their GBAs if they wanted to switch games and English speakers probably won’t understand 3/4 of the available games.

Unless you can read Japanese and understand how to play competitive Mahjong, Shogi, and Hanafuda, English speakers will want to take a pass.

Rating: 2/10

Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 2: The Block Kuzushi (Japan exclusive)

Developer: Access

Publisher: D3 Publisher

Number of Players: 4

Also known as Brick’em All, this Japan exclusive and Breakout/Arkanoid-clone was released at a budget price and features a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for four players.

The entire game is in Japanese so it is a little hard to fully understand everything but there seems to be two Single-Pak modes. The first mode is much slower paced as one slow moving ball tries to break the bricks at the top portion of the screen. It seems that the first player to clear the specific yellow bricks will win, as opposed to clearing all the blocks first. After busting a few bricks, the power-up terms on the side of the screen light up. However, it doesn’t seem like they do anything, at least from what I could tell. Hitting the “A” button also makes the paddle pulse that also doesn’t seem to do anything.

The other mode is much more fun as it is almost always multi-ball and the second option in the main menu. Even if you miss, the balls will be auto-respawn there there is no penalty for having the balls go off screen. The first to clear all the bricks win. Unfortunately, I think there is only one stage available so replay value is limited. Either way, this mode was much more entertaining the first single-ball only mode.

Rating: 6/10

Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 3: The Itsudemo Puzzle

Developer: BeeWorks

Publisher: D3 Publisher

Number of Players: 4

Vol.3 of this Japanese exclusive series is the most unique probably because it was made by a different developer and features some unique and very fun puzzle gameplay.

Each player controls a cursor and is tasked with aligning star constellations in a row to make them vanish to score points. The match only lasts about 1 minute and gameplay is fast paced especially for a puzzle game.

The anime witch theme is charming, the soundtrack is also good, and the gameplay is addicting. This is a total sleeper hit and worth the hassle of connecting link cables and some friends even though there are no options to adjust.

Rating: 8/10

Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 4: The Trump (Funny Cards)

Developer: Access

Publisher: D3 Publisher

Number of Players: 4

The final game in this Japan exclusive series is a card game compilation that features 11 playable multiboot games for up to 4 players.

I won’t list all the game here but most are easy to understand. The best part, players are free to switch to a different game at any time without needing to restart the GBAs. Granted, the load time is initially longer but worth it in the long run. I also encountered an error when trying to play the 3rd game; it would freeze and kick me back to the main menu so perhaps there are some bugs still found in this cartridge.

Still, not a bad compilation if you and your connected friends are into digital card games.

Rating: 6/10

Sonic Advance

Developer: Dimps

Publisher: SEGA

Number of Players: 4

The first Sonic Advance game for Gameboy Advance features a Single-Pak link mode for up to 4 players. The gameplay here is simple – collect the more rings than your opponents within a 3 minute time period. Be careful though as spikes can make you drop rings and it is possible to directly attack your opponent. Each player plays as a popular Sonic character from the series; you do not play as different color Sonics, for example. The music is pretty good too.

This is a limted experience without much happening. Three minutes is also much too long and gets boring an uneventful within the first minute.

Rating: 4/10

Sonic Advance 2

Developer: Dimps

Publisher: THQ

Number of Players: 4

Just like Sonic Advance, Sonic Advance 2 has the same ring collecting game only with a few new touch ups. A few more characters have been added to the roster and more hazards and power-ups make an appearance.

This is basically a repeat of Sonic Advance 1 right down the flaws and shortcomings.

Rating: 4/10

Sonic Advance 3

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega

Number of Players: 4

The Find Chao mode found in Sonic Advance 3 is a little different than previous Sonic Advance games. The goal is simple, find the Chao and hold on to it when time expires. If you are holding the Chao at the buzzer, you win. To be clear, you only need to hold it when the time reaches zero; it does not matter how long you hold it throughout the match. It is possible to steal back a Chao by attacking your opponent. It is also worth mentioning there are no rings to collects, to pits to fall down, and no way to die.

This mode is limited because each game is played on the same level and the unchangeable 3-minute time limit can be too long especially in a two-player match. At least the graphics are fluid and the music isn’t bad. It isn’t necessarily better than the Single-Pak mode found in Sonic Advance 1 or 2, just a little different.

Rating: 4/10

Sonic Battle

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: THQ

Number of Players: 4

The creators of Sonic Battle are sneaky. They have tucked away unlockable Single-Pak link games in the main single player mode. One game is available at the start however.

Sonic Clash’s objective is to knock your opponent off the edge of the platform. If you have played Gamecube’s Super Monkey Ball’s Monky Fight, then you will know how this game is played. You get a point for knocking someone off, but you lose one if you fall off. It is very slippery though and you’ll prob wind up killing yourself instead of knocking off your opponent.

Fly & Gets has players flying vertically kind of like in Balloon Fight or Joust. Each player needs to collect 20 Rings first. Watch out for floating mines.

Knuckle’s Mine Hunt is literally Mine Sweeper without a 2p option. Instead, the host player can gift this single player game to another GBA and it can be played until the power is turned off.

Speed Demon is basically a bad version of Excitebike on auto pilot. Each player just has to move up/down to avoid barrcades while trying to hit boosts. Can get a speed boost by hitting “A when in the air.

Treasure Island is the worst and most random. You just one button to dig to find a hidden Chaos Emerald. Not worth playing at all.

Rating: 4/10

Sonic Pinball Party

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega

Number of Players: 2

There are three single pak games within Sonic Pinball Party.

Hot Potato pits two players against each other in classic pinball fashion. The goal is simple; send balls that are on your side to your opponent’s side via warp holes at the top of the screen. Once a ball goes through one of these holes, it turns “Hot” and looks just like a bomb. Not a bad game.

Hockey is almost like that popular 80’s action board game Crossfire. The object of this game is score points by sending pinballs to the other side of the screen. If your opponent misses and falls down the hole between the flippers, then the first player scores a point. The first person to lose 99 balls is the loser. Also not a bad game. Gets choatic quickly.

Ladder Climb is the only Co-op link game. Player one controls the flippers on the left while Player 2 controls the flippers on the right. Both players must work together by passing the ball back and forth while balloons get in the way. The top must be reached before time runs out which is 10 tiers high. When you reach the top, you must reach the top again but with a reduced time limit. While it is nice to see a co-op pinball game, this mini game suffers from a horrible frame rate. The ball moves in such jerky and chopping motions it appears to be teleporting from one place to another. Because of the jerky game play, this game is the worst out of the three but still worth a curious attempt if you can find another player.

Rating: 7/10

Space Hexcite: Maetel Legend EX

Developer: Jorudan

Publisher: Jorudan

Number of Players: 2

The Single-Pak link mode in Space Hexcite offers some simple, straightward gameplay and you don’t need to understand Japanese to play and enjoy.

From an odd shaped grid, players must fill this space by placing shapes of different sizes and shapes. Placing pieces earns points and any pieces left over will result in points lost.

It is one of those simple-to-play but difficult-to-master type of games. Since each player must wait for the other player to take their turn, there is no reason this cannot be played with a pass-the-console hotseat mode but there is some quality here with the multiboot option. The music isn’t bad, the screen is easy to see, the play control is responsive, and players do not need to sit through lengthy load times. All in all, it isn’t a bad, but simple little competitve puzzler.

Rating: 7/10

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

Developer:

Publisher:

Number of Players: 2

Speedball 2’s Single-Pak link mode is basically top-down soccer only players use their hands instead of kicking a ball with their feet. Unlike the multi-pak link mode, players cannot choose their team, players, or arena when linked by a single cartridge. There are also no power-ups in this multiplayer mode either.

The problem is the framerate and zoomed in camera perspective. The choppy framerate makes the game difficult to play and the camera is zoomed in too closely so you have no idea where your teammates are, the location of your opponents, and how far you are to the goal. It isn’t terrible but it isn’t a must-play game and won’t keep your attention for long. The “A” button also does everything including shoot, pass, and tackle but it mostly just causes grunt noises.

Rating: 5/10

Spyro Orange: The Cortex Conspiracy + Crash Bandicoot Purple: Ripto’s Rampage

Developer: Vicarious Visions

Publisher: Vivendi Universal Games

Number of Players: 4

See the Crash Purple entry listed above as it contains the same Single-Pak link games.

There are just a couple games that change the game in comparison to the Crash version but it is the same thing.

These Single-Pak multi-boot games are also playable in mutli-cart mode too which cuts down on load times. You can even link two Spyro Purple carts together or two Crash Orange carts.

Rating: 7/10

Super Mario Advance: Super Mario Bros. 2

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

(See Mario and Luigi SuperStar Saga above. This game has the same single pak link mode.)

This was the first Mario game to feature this single pak link mode.

Funny because the first single-pak linkable game is also one of the best.

Also, there is no multi-cart option in this game. Playing Classic Mario Bros. is single-pak mode only. So don’t think that linking multi-carts will reduce load times or anything like that.

Rating: 8/10

Super Mario Advance 2: Super Mario World

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

(See Mario and Luigi SuperStar Saga above. This game has the same single pak link mode.)

Since this game featured the Yoshi, perhaps the multiplayer mode could have benefited from a few new characters.

Rating: 8/10

Super Mario Advance 3: Yoshi’s Island

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

(See Mario and Luigi SuperStar Saga above. This game has the same single pak link mode.)

It is a shame to see that the mini games available in the single player mode did not make it into a single pak link mode. Playing as that watermelon seed-spitting monkey could have been pretty awesome in a multi-boot mode.

Rating: 8/10

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 4

(See Mario and Luigi SuperStar Saga above. This game has the same single pak link mode.)

Since the main mode of play supports the e-Reader, why not the multiplayer?

Just think, scanning a card could have unlocked a new stage in the multiplayer mode! How cool would that have been? Also, this GBA port of Super Mario Bros. 3 has Rumble Pak support when played on a GameCube Gameboy Player. Learn about this forgotten and secretive (and rather cool) feature here.

Rating: 8/10

Tetris Worlds (EU version only – US version is Multi-pak link only, see below)

Developer: Bulletproof Software

Publisher: THQ

Number of Players: 4

Why was the Single-Pak mode omitted from the American release of Tetris Worlds? It could have been a budget thing, maybe the devs didn’t have the time, or perhaps the publisher just didn’t want to include a feature that made the game more fun?

However, if you own a European copy of Tetris World, there is a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for up to four players. Unfortunately, it is a compromised experience as there is no music, no option to hold a piece, and there is no ghost piece when using only one cart. Also, each player receives a completely different set of pieces so it isn’t exactly even or perfectly fair. At the same time, it is still Tetris and Tetris is fun and best played with another player. There is no co-op mode but only needing 1 cart to play multiplayer, again if you own the EU version, is still a decently fun time even if there are almost cool features or quality of life options.

Rating: 7/10

Tringo

Developer: David A. Palmer Productions

Publisher: Crave Entertainment

Number of Players: 4

Okay, I know what you are thinking. Here is a weird puzzle game that I never heard of so I am going to immediately dismiss it. Hear me out – Tringo has a really fun single pak link mode for 4 players.

It will take a match or two understand the gameplay, and the UI looks super complex, but it is actually rather easy and way more fun than you think. It mixes Tetris pieces with the gameboard of Bingo.

In short, you place Tetris-like pieces on a grid to make different sized boxes. The person with the fastest finger gets to place the piece on their game board but haste can ruin your score. In Tetris, pieces fall from the top of the screen and you organize them at the bottom. Here in Tringo, you place pieces anywhere on an Excel-like grid to make squares. Make a square and score points.

This probably sounds really dumb reading this description but I promise it is a lot of fun. In fact, this is probably the best sleeper-hit Single-Pak link mode I have played on GBA.

Rating: 8/10

Ultimate Brain Games

Developer: Cosmigo

Publisher: Telegames

Number of Players: 2

Sink Ships (aka Battleship), Mahjong, Backgammon, Chess, Checkers, Reversi, Dominoes, Four-In-A-Row are all in one game pack in Ultimate Brain Games. Plus, two players can compete against each other in every game with only one game pak. In a way, playing in the Single-Pak link mode is a little pointless because these games can be played in Hotseat Multiplayer mode but there is a nice spread of content here. Nice to have the Single-Pak link option if you have a link cable handy.

Each game is easily played on the GBA screen with the exception of Mahjong. There are too many tiles crammed onto the small screen so it is difficult to match pieces when they are so tiny and blurry.

To be clear, the DEMO option found in the menu does not send a demo version of a game when a GBA is linked in stand-by mode. Instead, DEMO means the computer will play a game and you can just watch. So you cannot upload a game to an empty GBA and take it with you like Ultimate Card Games, for example. Still, this is a decent digital board game compilation.

Rating: 8/10

Ultimate Card Games

Developer: Cosmigo

Publisher: Telegames

Number of Players: 4

The makers of Ultimate Brain Games give gamers the same high quality in Ultimate Card Games. Hearts, Spades, Euchre, Canasta, Bridge, Cribbage, Go Fish, Gin Rummy, Crazy Eights are all multiplayer compatible with one game cart. If that wasn’t enough, one player could boot up any game and pass over the file through a link cable. This means that a second GBA user could simply download any game and play it for as long as the power does not turn off. Cooler yet, the demo player can continue to send this demo game to another GBA! You don’t need the host cartridge to send the program. I don’t think there is any other GBA game that offers this feature.

You can even put it in sleep mode when not in use to save on battery juice. The Casino games Poker and BlackJack can also be played with multiple players or downloaded to another empty GBA. This game is truly any card fan’s dream.

When linked, each player also has access to several options including the color/image of the background, the design on the back of the cards can be swapped, and Player 1 can also change the soundtrack from many different songs. This card game is heavily loaded with features and shouldn’t be overlooked.

Rating: 10/10

Ultimate Puzzle Games

Developer: Cosmigo

Publisher: Telegames

Number of Players: 2

Ultimate Puzzle Games doesn’t support a true Single-Pak link multiplayer mode. Instead, it is like the Dr. Mario + Puzzle League compilation cart in which the host player can send a copy of the game to a GBA in stand-by mode when connected with a link cable using the “Game Copy” feature on the menu for single-player only play.

When playing single player, there are about a dozen word/puzzle-based game categories, each supporting tons of puzzles; some have more than 100 available! When linked, the first three puzzles in each category gets sent to the empty GBA and can be played until that second GBA shuts down. So it is pretty cool that you don’t need to decide which puzzles you want to take – you just take all of them in one quick download.

This demo version comes with some additional compromises though. Besides the obviously lower puzzle count, there is no music, no sound effects, the menu is just plain text, and there are no options. Also, the demo player cannot continue to send the demo version to another empty GBA – only the host cartridge can send demo copies. Still, if you wanted to take some simple word puzzles with you, this is a cool feature even though there is no real time multiplayer.

The list of games include Crossword, Kriss Kross, Word Search, Code Breakers, Backwords, Cryptic, Diamonds, Easy Crossword, Number Jig, Micro Wordsearch, Mini Kross, and Mini Wordsearch. Each game is basically a word search or crossword puzzle of some kind. Also, this game is one of the few to support the “Link It Up. 1 Game Pak. 2 Players.” logo.

Rating: wouldn’t really be fair to give this a rating since it isn’t a true Single-Pak link multiplayer mode but this is still fun and thoughtful feature that any crossword fan will highly enjoy.

Ultimate Winter Games

Developer: Cosmigo

Publisher: Telegames

Number of Players: 2

Ultimate Winter Games might have the most pointless Single-Pak link feature on Gameboy Advance. Out of the four games available in the single player mode, only one of them is compatible with the Single-Pak link multiplayer feature – curling. Curling is also the worst game available since you don’t even have to aim; you just need to stop one meter and hit the center of the target every time. However, Curling is available via the pass-the-console option and it plays better this way as it is faster and has audio. The multiboot mode as no music or sound effects which makes the whole Single-Pak experience feeling empty and a tad spooky.

The skiing, bobsled, and snowboarding games found in the single player mode are not anything really special gameplay-wise but they look really good on the small GBA. In fact, they look really, really good. So it is shame that the multiplayer mode was limited to the weak curling mode, a mini game that plays better without the hassle of connecting link cables as opposing to just passing the console back and forth when it is your turn.

Also it seems this is the only Single-Pak linkable game to feature the LINK IT UP! 1 Game Pak, 2 PLAYERS logo on the box. Every other game features the “4 PLAYERS” mention on the box.

Rating: 1/10

Virtual Kasparov

Developer: Titus

Publisher: Titus

Number of Players: 2

Like Chessmaster, this game would have completely suffered if a single pak link mode was not available. Two players can compete against each other in this game of strategy. Unfortunately, the game does not offer nearly as many options as Chessmaster. The game does not even recognize when a king has been placed in Check.

Virtual Kasparov is the bare minimum for a chess game and it is hard to give it a decent score when Chessmaster beats it in every way.

Rating: 5/10

Woody Woodpecker in Crazy Castle 5

Developer: Tantalus

Publisher: Kemco

Number of Players: 4

From one side-scrolling stage, four players can compete in a game of virtual tag. At the start, one player is randomly assigned a weird purple ghost that spawns from a treasure chest which designates that player as “it.” If this ghost touches another player, or if the “it” player touches another player, the ghost then follows that new player. If you have the ghost when the 100 second round expires, you lose. There are also collectable fairies that randomly appear through the small stage. Although these fairies appear in a simple 2-player match, they don’t mean much unless playing with 3 or 4 players as they can determine the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place players. Whoever has the most fairies and isn’t holding the ghost will be declared the winner.

This mode is very limited as there is only one stage available and there is no instructions on how to play. What is up with that purple ghost? Are you supposed to collect it or not? What do those fairies do? None of this is explained to the player. Unless you have the instruction manual, you’ll be left figuring it out as your go like I did. There are four playable characters but they all play the same too. Also, this game only uses the d-pad as players cannot even jump or attack. If you want to get to a higher tier, you need to climb a ladder or use the jump pad mushrooms. This limited experience isn’t very fun and will leave you scratching your head.

Rating: 2/10

Xevious (Classic NES Series)

Developer: Namco

Publisher: Nintendo

Number of Players: 2 (Link cable and Wireless Link)

Xevious supports two players through standard link cable, wireless link, or even pass the GBA.

The game is emulated well but like the Classic NES Series version of Pac-Man, players are better just playing Pass-The-Console instead of linking. The high scores when playing Single-Pak link mode also do not save once the connection has been cut. The game is always played on both GBAs so at least the non-active player has something to watch when not playing.

Like the other Classic NES Series of games, there really is no point connecting link cables when pass-the-console multiplayer can be played. High scores also do not save when playing in linked mode either.

Rating: 3/10

World Championship Poker

Developer: Core Soft

Publisher: Crave Entertainment

Number of Players: 4

Up to 4 players can compete in a few different card games: Texas Hold’em, Omaha Hold’em, 7 Card Stud, 5 Card Draw, and Blackjack. Options can adjusted, such as the starting dollar amount and where the game should end after a set number of hands, last man standing, or time.

The interface is a little strange as the shoulder button are used to increase and decrease amounts and selecting one of the four generic avatars is redundant. There is no music and no sound effects which makes for a plain experience.

Rating: 4/10

Zapper

Developer: Atomic Planet

Publisher: Infogrames

Number of Players: 4

Like the single player mode, the multiplayer mode needs some work here in Zapper on GBA. The multiboot option lets up to four players compete in four different types of matches.

Players must throw an ant through a goal in Soccer mode. Mega Soccer mode is just like normal Soccer mode only with more ants available on the play field.

Stranglehold’s objective is to hold the ant for the longest amount of time, earning 1 point every 5 seconds, while Last Man Standing and Death Match explain themselves. This game has serious gameplay issues with unresponsive controls and stupid button commands. The jump button must be held down to jump over pits and the attack button can be used to cherry pick players just as they are spawning because they restart in the same place every time. Because the game is tile based, players will have a hard time rotating in place without jumping in a complete circle just to face in the opposite direction. The “L” and “R” buttons can rotate your player, but just like the rest of the game play, it is unresponsive. It is nice to see this game support four players from one game pak, but each game just is not fun.

Rating: 4/10

Games That SHOULD Have Incorporated a Single Pak Link Function:

Super Puzzle Fighter 2 – A puzzle game without single pak link? Instead, the developers offer a two-player mode than uses the same GBA. Player 1 uses Left and Right on the D-pad to move the pieces in the corresponding direction. If “L” is tapped, the falling piece will rotate. If “L” is held down, then the piece will fall to the bottom quickly. Player 2 uses the same control scheme except his Left and Right movement are assigned to the “B” and “A” buttons. It is awkward to play with two players on one GBA but at least the devs got creative and tried something unique.

Super Dodge Ball Advance – Where is the Bean Ball?

Super Monkey Ball Jr. – With so much 3D stuff happening, it isn’t a surprise why a Single-Pak multiplayer mode wasn’t possible. Still, would have been cool to at least play a round of Monkey Fight with a few friends.

Karnaaj Rally – This racer would be perfect for a multiboot mode. A solid Mirco Machines type racer with a nice balance of weapons and level design.

Driver 2 Advance – Lots of other racing games have a multiboot mode. Why not this one?

e-Reader – Nintendo’s neglected device should have a option to send multiplayer games to a friend’s GBA. If you scan a game like Ice Climber into your e-Reader, you expect the two-player mode to be available. For shame.

Am I missing anything? Do you have a story to tell about playing a single-pak linking GBA game? Let me know what you think of this list in the comments below. Thanks for checking this out.

