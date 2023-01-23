GBA Single-Pak Link – Speedball 2

Speedball 2 is essentially NFL Blitz meets soccer only the players use their hands and slide tackles are encouraged. The frame rate isn’t great and the lack of a radar is misleading, but it isn’t the worst Single-Pak linkable experience on GBA even if there are no gameplay options available.
