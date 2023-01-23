GBA Single-Pak Link – Speedball 2

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 23, 2023
1
0
previous article
Guntech 2 (Xbox One) Review with stream
GBA Single Pak link SpeedBall 2 2p
Contents

Speedball 2 is essentially NFL Blitz meets soccer only the players use their hands and slide tackles are encouraged. The frame rate isn’t great and the lack of a radar is misleading, but it isn’t the worst Single-Pak linkable experience on GBA even if there are no gameplay options available.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance
BlogFeaturedGBA
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Guntech 2 (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
3
 
Ships 22 (Xbox Series X) Review
4.0
 
OmegaBot (Xbox One) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
Bright Memory Infinite
FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update
 
Blind Fate Edo no Yami
Blind Fate: Edo No Yami (PC) Review
 
Space Runaway
16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!
 
R
Serious Fun Football (PC) Review
 
Starship Troopers Extermination scaled
Starship Troopers getting 12-player co-op shooter
View All
Latest News
      
 
Sissas Path

Sissa’s Path is an upcoming sokobon game coming soon to consoles

by SquallSnake on January 20, 2023
Get to know the curious hobby of a kitten named Sissa! She’s a very organized feline, and when she plays with her balls of wool, each needs to be pushed across the floor to the correct spot. Presented in cute and colorful 3D style, Sissa’s Path is a [...]
6
 
Drainus

2D shooter DRAINUS coming to Switch in early February

by SquallSnake on January 20, 2023
PLAYISM and WSS Playground are proud to announce that DRAINUS, the latest 2D side-scrolling shooter developed by Team Ladybug coming to the Nintendo Switch on February 2nd, 2023, is now on the Nintendo eShop. DRAINUS is the first original IP created by [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums