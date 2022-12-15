GBA Single-Pak Link – Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 2: The Block Kuzushi

by SquallSnake on December 15, 2022
0
GBA Single Pak link Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 2 The Block Kuzushi
Contents

Released only in Japan, there were a few titles in the Simple 2960 Tomodachi series. Vol.2 features classic Arkanoid/Break-Out gameplay and there are two Single-Pak link multiplayer modes. Learn about them here (one mode is easily more fun than the other).

