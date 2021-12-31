GBA Single-Pak link – Puyo Pop

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Puyo Pop (2002) on GBA has one of the best Single-Pak linkable mutliplayer options on the system. Puyo Puyo is always a good time and basically the whole game is here through the use of one game pak and some link cables. This video demonstrates this quality multi-boot option.