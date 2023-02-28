GBA Single-Pak Link – Puyo Pop Fever

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Like the first game, Puyo Pop, this sequel, Puyo Pop Fever, offers some quality 1-cartridge multiplayer on Gameboy Advance.

The music, the modes, the extras like the Fever Mode and large clump piece, and the ability to assign teams in any combination, Puyo Pop Fever easily has one of the best Single-Pak link modes on GBA!