GBA Single-Pak link – F-Zero Climax (Japan Exclusive)

F-Zero Climax is the 3rd and final title in the series to be released on GBA and it is a Japanese exclusive. Thanks to the dedicated work to passionate fans, this game has an English fan translation.
Like the previous F-Zero games on GBA, the single pak link mode is very limited and acts a brief demo at best. With only one track and one vehicle, there isn’t just to the multi-boot mode. In fact, this Fire Field course is only 3 laps long instead of 5 so players can finish the race in 1 minute. At least the lava background looks kind of cool.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak Link – Pac-Man CLASSIC NES SERIES
The NES CLASSIC SERIES version of Pac-Man might have the most worthless Single-Pak link option on Gameboy Advance as it features all the same gameplay elements as a “pass the console” multiplayer mode. Single-Pak linking takes some effort so [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – F-Zero: GP Legend
Like F-Zero Maximum Velocity, F-Zero GP Legend has a limited Single-Pak multiplayer mode, only offering 1 track through use of the same colored swapped vehicle. It basically acts as brief demo to the multi-pak link option.
GBA Single-Pak link – Kirby and the Amazing Mirror
Like Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland, Kirby And The Amazing Mirror features 3 multiplayer mini games through the use of a single cartridge. The Single-Pak link games here also only use one button (not even the d-pad) and are timing based making it [...]
Comments