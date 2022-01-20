GBA Single-Pak link – F-Zero Climax (Japan Exclusive)

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

F-Zero Climax is the 3rd and final title in the series to be released on GBA and it is a Japanese exclusive. Thanks to the dedicated work to passionate fans, this game has an English fan translation.

Like the previous F-Zero games on GBA, the single pak link mode is very limited and acts a brief demo at best. With only one track and one vehicle, there isn’t just to the multi-boot mode. In fact, this Fire Field course is only 3 laps long instead of 5 so players can finish the race in 1 minute. At least the lava background looks kind of cool.